As expected, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced its decision to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections independently. The party intends to field candidates across all three parliamentary seats in the Kashmir valley, diverging from the trend of forming alliances that has been observed among other political entities.

The decision by the PDP to pursue its electoral campaign independently has positioned the party in what seems like isolation on the electoral battlefield. While alliances are being forged elsewhere, the PDP's singular approach has set it apart, drawing attention to its strategy amidst the evolving political landscape.

In contrast, amidst the shifting political dynamics in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference (NC) has disclosed its intention to enter the elections in collaboration with the Congress party while maintaining its alliance with the India alliance.

The PDP's decision to forgo alliances and venture into the elections solo has raised concerns about its potential isolation within the political sphere. A senior NC leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, remarked, "By opting for an independent electoral path, the PDP risks encountering significant challenges and limited support, particularly amidst established alliances between otherwise rival parties."

As the NC and Congress consolidate their electoral strategies, the PDP's independent stance presents a test of its electoral prowess and organizational resilience.

"In the midst of escalating election fervor and political maneuvering, the PDP's decision to carve its own path has attracted attention and speculation. The party's capacity to navigate the electoral terrain without the backing of established alliances remains uncertain, marking a pivotal moment in its political journey," noted a senior political figure.

Earlier, Congress has made it clear that the party would support the National Conference, not the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) on Parliamentary seats of Kashmir to strengthen unity among the constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc.

Interestingly, the president of the PDP Mehbooba Mufti has repeatedly announced that her party is part and parcel of the INDIA bloc.

After accompanying the National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah in filing the nomination papers of the party candidate Aga Ruhullah for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief Vikar Rasool Wani announced that his party would support the National Conference on three seats of Kashmir Valley.

"All five seats of Jammu and Kashmir, along with one in Ladakh, will be won by the INDIA Alliance", Wani said.

However, the PDP has already announced support for Congress on two Lok Sabha seats of Jammu province and the lone parliamentary constituency of Ladakh.

Meanwhile, president of the National Conference Dr Farooq Abdullah first time visited office of the Jammu Kashmir Congress office at Residency Road in Srinagar city. He entered the office after Aga Ruhullah filed his nomination papers for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.

Dr. Abdullah reiterated the INDIA Alliance's stance against divisive actions and stressed the importance of unity. He also highlighted Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, which aims to unite people from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Gandhi's visit to snow-covered Kashmir symbolized his commitment to healing divisions.

Addressing the gathering at the Congress office, Dr. Abdullah emphasized the unity of our INDIA alliance and its unwavering commitment to "safeguarding our rights and the Indian constitution".

The Congress chief warmly welcomed Dr. Abdullah to the party headquarters and assured full support to JKNC in Kashmir, as decided by the party high command in Delhi.