Cong 'divided' over K'taka caste survey: Moily red flags 'unscientific' data, Alvi rejects 'concerns'

Amid reports of brewing differences and dissent within the Karnataka government over its caste census report, Congress veteran Veerappa Moily on Tuesday red-flagged the controversial survey, raising objections over its 'unscientific' approach, only to be turned down by another party member, Rashid Alvi.

Rashid Alvi, speaking to IANS, dismissed Veerappa Moily's reservations on the caste survey as 'unfair and untimely' and said his assertions don't mean anything as the census has been completed.

"The caste census has been completed in Karnataka. If Veerappa Moily wanted to raise this issue, it should have been done earlier. He should have spoken to the party high command earlier," Alvi said.

Alvi also brushed aside fears of imminent polarisation and communal strife over the report, leading to likely loss of party's prospects in the long run, and termed it as Moily's personal opinion.

Veerappa Moily, Congress veteran and former Karnataka Chief Minister has called the state's caste census report as 'unscientific and political dangerous' and advised Siddaramaiah-led state government to reassess the findings and consult all parties to reach a consensus before moving ahead.

Moily voiced apprehensions, in conversation with a leading daily, over the survey conducted in 2015 and urged the government to conduct a fresh census to reassure the communities as the numbers are set to create dispute.

"The government cannot rush into a decision in a situation which is suspected by many communities," he stated.

"The survey shows an increase in the Muslim population to the tune of about 4 per cent or 6 per cent, while many Other Backward Community people have been shown less. That's why there is a doubt that the survey was not done scientifically," Moily told the daily.

Rashid Alvi further said that caste-based census is Rahul Gandhi and Congress party's commitment to people and this report will soon be released before public.

"Rahul has been reiterating the demand for the caste-based census for long, this is no secret. He should have raised his grievances earlier," he said.

Notably, Karnataka is the second Congress-ruled state to conduct a caste survey after Telangana.

