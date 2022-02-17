K.S. Eshwarappa, the Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, is facing flak over his controversial remarks about replacing the national flag with a saffron one. Congress leaders are protesting and demanding dismissal of the minister. Karnataka MLAs seek a sedition case be booked against the BJP leader.

Registering their strong protest against the flag remark, Congress leaders have staged a sleepover inside the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday. The MLAs, including ex-CM Siddaramaiah and state party president DK Shivakumar among others, stayed back in the assembly after it was adjourned for the day. The proceedings in both houses were stalled following protests by the opposition party leaders for the second day in a row.

In a bid to calm the situation, CM Basavaraj Bommai, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met Congress leaders in the assembly premises, requesting them to end the dharna.

"We tried to convince the opposition party leaders for around two hours. We told them to not sleep here in the assembly. But they have already decided. Speaker also tried to convince. We have tried our best but they did not agree. We will try to convince them tomorrow also," Mr Yediyurappa was quoted as saying.

Eshwarappa and flag row

Siddaramaiah is appealing to sack Eshwarappa over his remarks. "Our national flag symbolises our freedom. When you hold the national flag the spirit of liberty engulfs us. Whoever disrespects national flag sedition charges have to be framed against him. No case has been lodged against Eshwarappa. BJP Party President J.P. Nadda has foisted the saffron flag on the Tricolour flag," he alleged.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP flag is hoisted above the national flag. "We are protesting against all this. Minister Eshwarappa has committed a grave offence. BJP won't respect the national flag. We will go ahead with an overnight protest. We will take the issue to the logical end. Let them (BJP) do anything. They have insulted the national flag," he pledged before the media.

Meanwhile, police have taken more than 20 Congress workers into custody after they staged a protest in front of the residence of Minister Eshwarappa in Bengaluru. The agitators raised slogans against Eshwarappa. The workers also laid a siege at the BJP office in Shivamogga and demanded that Eshwarappa should be sacked.

However, Minister Eshwarappa said that there is no question of tendering resignation. "I am a patriot and why should I resign? I am not scared of protests by the Congress party. In fact the state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar has insulted the national flag. The person (Shivakumar), who is on bail, is questioning me?" he quipped.

Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa on Wednesday said that one day or the other day saffron flag will be hoisted at the Red Fort.

"We will hoist the saffron flag on any flag post. Those who have sense must respect it. Before, people laughed when we declared that Shri Aam temple at Ayodhya would be built, haven't we built Shri Ram temple at Ayodhya now?" Eshwarappa questioned. "We will hoist the saffron flag at any given place in the world. It is our wish to be clad in saffron shawls," he said.

(Additional agency inputs included)