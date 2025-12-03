Cong can't raise Muslim issues when unable to raise its own: Mahmood Madani

Maulana Mahmood Madani, the chief of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind (JUH), stated on Wednesday that it is unrealistic to expect any mainstream political party to exclusively advocate for Muslims.

He emphasised that the Congress party is unable to effectively address Muslim issues as it struggles to address its own concerns.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Maulana Madani said that politics should not be seen only from the perspective of Muslims, but with the other "important issues" like pollution, etc.

When asked if Congress fights for the rights of the Muslim community, the JUH chief said, "This is a very political question. It is wrong to expect any mainstream political party to fight only for Muslims or raise only their issues. I do not want to keep such expectations from any party. Right now, it (Congress) is not even able to raise its own issues -- how will it raise anyone else's issues?"

Madani was also asked the same question about the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, to which he said that no political party is currently fighting on basic issues, and everyone has "failed" to do so.

"Politics should not be seen only from the perspective of Muslims. But for the country and nation building, like the issue of pollution, whether it is air, water, or even the pollution of minds. Political parties and civil society should fight this. Whether they fight together or separately, that is their choice. I believe our parties are not fighting on basic issues properly. In this, everyone has failed," JUH chief added.

Additionally, Madani spoke about the concept of 'jihad' and said that it is significant not only for Muslims but for the entire nation, adding that it should be included in school education so that children understand its meaning and purpose.

He said 'jihad' (a term traditionally used for a struggle or fight against the enemies of Islam or to safeguard the Muslim community) has been repeatedly misinterpreted and deliberately linked with violence.

Madani alleged that attempts to ignite hostility against Islam and Muslims have intensified, claiming that some individuals identifying themselves as followers of Sanatan Dharma and other religions were intentionally distorting the "sacred Islamic principle of jihad" and equating it with terrorism.

(With inputs from IANS)