Voting for the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 began on Monday morning across 49 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs). The voting started at 7 am and ended at 6 pm.

Several Bollywood celebrities exercised their right to vote on Monday, May 20. Actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Natasha, Varun Dhawwan and Sanya Malhotra were among the first ones to reach the polling booth.

'Confusing, badly organised': Gauahar Khan

Among several actors and popular television hosts, Gauahar Khan seemed angry and walked out of the polling booth in jest. She slammed the authorities for the mismanagement.

Videos of the same have surfaced online.

A clip shows angry Gauahar Khan leaving the polling booth and as the paps stationed at the centre asked her what went wrong. Angry Gauahar says, "It's very badly organized and confusing."

Gauahar was miffed as her name was missing from the voting list, and despite having the required documents, she couldn't vote.

Gauahar appealed to the Election Commission of India to allow citizens to vote based on Aadhar cards or passports.

She also took to her Instagram stories and posted videos to share her ordeal.

"I have an appeal. Why do we have Aadhar cards if we are not considered citizens enough to vote? Your Aadhar card is your identity that you are an Indian citizen and you should be able to vote with that. But when you go to voting counters with our Aadhar cards and ID proofs, they say you cannot vote because your name is not on the list. I'm just making a humble appeal that on the basis of your Aadhaar card, you must be allowed to vote as an Indian citizen."

She added, "Why are we being denied our right to vote just because the survey they've done doesn't have your name? It has names of people who are not even living in the building. Here people are fighting and going berserk because they have their IDs but the survey does not have their names. That is the most basic deprivation of your rights."

However, in another video, the actor shared that despite hurdles and difficulties she did manage to vote.