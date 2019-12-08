Here's a piece of exciting news for fans of Mona Singh. The actress, who rose to popularity with Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, is set to get married soon.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Mona is gearing up to tie the knot with her investment banker boyfriend on December 14.

Although the actress has denied the wedding report like before, the report said that she had requested the makers of her current show to keep the wedding date in mind while scheduling the shoot. Mona wants to wrap up her work commitments so as to enjoy her pre-wedding days.

A few months ago, rumours were doing rounds that the actress was secretly dating someone, who hails from south India. While nothing much was known about her boyfriend then, it was said that the lovebirds were pretty serious about each other and were planning to tie the knot soon. Unfortunately, Mona, who keeps her personal life guarded, was upset with the news then and felt the need for clarification to the media.

Mona quashes marriage rumours

Talking to Hindustan Times, the Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin actress had said: "Well I have never spoken about my personal life and I would like to maintain that. But one thing is for sure the day I do get married, I will happily announce it to the whole world."

Mona's professional life

Mona will soon be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha that has Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. Interestingly, the movie will be a reunion for Aamir, Kareena and Mona after they shared the screen in Rajkumar Hirani's blockbuster film 3 Idiots. Mona played Kareena's sister in Hirani's movie.

Recently, Mona was also seen in the web show MOM - Mission Over Mars, which also starred Shakshi Tanwar, Nidhi Singh and Palomi Ghosh in pivotal roles and was streamed on Ekta Kapoor's digital platform ALTBalaji.