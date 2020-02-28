Since the last couple of days, reports are doing rounds that Ajay Devgn will reportedly star in the Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster film Kaithi, a Karthi starrer. The news is now confirmed and the actor took to his Twitter handle and confirmed the release date of the film.

Apparently, he watched the film and after listening to the narration of the Hindi adaptation, the actor was quite keen to come on board. Ajay wrote, "Yes, I'm doing the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kaithi. Releases on February 12, 2021." (sic)

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "IT'S OFFICIAL... #AjayDevgn to play the lead in #Hindi remake of #Tamil film #Kaithi... Also, release date finalized: 12 Feb 2021... Produced by Ajay Devgn Films, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures." (sic)

Kaithi is all about a prisoner who is freed recently and is in plans of meeting his daughter for the first time since she was born and after being released from the jail. However, he gets involved in a chase with criminals as he rushed to save police officers from them, and take them to hospital.

There is no guarantee that he will be saving them or whether he will meet his daughter ever. The twists and turns in the film keep the audiences glued to their seats. So this Hindi remake of Kaithi will definitely impress the Hindi audiences.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is busy shooting for Rajamouli's RRR and Amit Sharma's Maidaan. Ajay will finish shooting for RRR first and then focus on other projects. Also, he has films like Chanakya and Bhuj: The Pride of Indian in his kitty.

Karthi has performed the film really well with his raw and rustic look. Ajay is also someone who can play any role with ease. So one can expect to see Ajay in a new avatar.