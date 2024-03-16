With the sacking of one more terror-friendly employee, the Union Territory authorities have terminated 57 government servants across Jammu and Kashmir for their direct or indirect involvement in terror activities during the last three years.

On Friday one more teacher was sacked by the government for his involvement in terror activities in Kashmir Valley.

Shockingly, the majority of these employees were working as teachers in the Education Department or the highly sensitive police department.

In January this year, Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a narco-terror module in the Karnah area of Kupwara district. A government identified as Khursheed Ahmad Rather son of the late Mohammad Yousuf Rather resident of Gabra, Karnah was heading this cross-border module.

This government teacher was the mastermind in collecting arms and drugs smuggled from across the border by two Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) based terrorists.

Earlier in November 2023, Police busted a terror module by arresting three terrorists including a government teacher in the Poonch district.

The terror module- supervised by the government teacher, was operating on the directions of the terror mentors sitting across the Line of Control (LoC).

In February 2023, the Jammu and Kashmir Police apprehended Arif Ahmad, a government teacher turned member of the Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist organization, responsible for orchestrating dual explosions in Jammu city.

Arif Ahmad, initially employed as a government teacher, had become an active participant in terrorist activities affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba group. He operated under the instructions of Qasim and his uncle Qamardin, both residents of Reasi, with Qamardin currently residing in Pakistan.

Investigations by the police revealed Arif's involvement in multiple explosive incidents, including an attack targeting a bus transporting Vaishno Devi pilgrims.

Hailing from Reasi district, Arif was apprehended in connection with the recent twin blasts in Jammu's Narwal area, which resulted in injuries to nine individuals.

Police assert that Arif was acting under the directives of his handlers based in Pakistan. He has confessed to his role in several bombings, including the fatal attack on a bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims that claimed four lives the previous year, an IED detonation in Jammu's Shastri Nagar locality in February 2022, and the twin explosions in Narwal on January 21, 2023.

Teacher dismissed from service for teaching terrorism

The Jammu and Kashmir administration took decisive action on Friday, dismissing an employee named Manzoor Ahmed Laway. Laway, a teacher in the education department, hails from Manzgam in the Damhal Hanjipora area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district. His dismissal was carried out under Article 311 of the Constitution of India, which provides for the removal of individuals employed in civil capacities under either the Union or a state.

The government's decision came after Laway's activities caught the attention of law enforcement and intelligence agencies. These activities were deemed prejudicial to the interests of the state, including his alleged involvement in terror-related activities. Specifically, Laway is implicated in two FIRs registered at Damhal Hanjipora Police Station.

Sacked teachers instigated mob to attack cops

In the first incident, which occurred on July 9, 2016, just a day after the encounter in which Hizbul Mujahideen militant commander Burhan Wani was killed, Laway allegedly instigated a mob. This mob proceeded to cause damage and destruction to government property, looting arms, ammunition, and other government assets from the Police Station DH Pora before setting it on fire.

The second incident took place on September 10, 2016, when Laway and his associates led an unruly mob. This mob engaged in stone pelting against a joint party of police and security forces. During this confrontation, gunmen from the mob fired indiscriminately upon the police party.

As a teacher, Laway had a responsibility to guide students away from activities that posed a threat to the security of the state. However, his alleged role in fomenting secessionism among the student community rendered his position ineffective in serving its intended purpose. Consequently, the government decided to dismiss him from government service.

57 terror-friendly employees sacked under provision of Art 311

The administration has adopted a zero-tolerance policy toward anti-national elements who exploit their positions in government service. Before this case, 56 government officials have already faced dismissal under the provisions of Article 311 of the Constitution.

This action underscores the government's commitment to maintaining the integrity and security of the state, even within its ranks.

In response to growing concerns about the infiltration of terrorist sympathizers within the administration, the Jammu and Kashmir government established a Special Task Force (STF) on April 21, 2021. The primary objective of this task force is to identify and scrutinize government employees who may be involved in activities that pose a threat to national security.

The STF has been entrusted with the responsibility of compiling records related to such employees and referring them to a committee. This committee was formed in July 2020 and collaborates with other members of the Terror Monitoring Group (TMG) to identify individuals with suspicious affiliations.

Terror-friendly employees have been dismissed under the provisions of Article 311 of the Indian Constitution. This constitutional article empowers the government to terminate an employee based on an inquiry report.

Notably, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha previously exercised this authority when he dismissed Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh and the two sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salluhudin from their services. These actions were taken in the interest of state security.