Katrina Kaif has one of the coolest fashion sense in the industry. Designers also describe her style as chill, laidback and urban. From her couture, casuals to athleisure; when it comes to flaunting those curves, the diva never misses the mark. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor also has a remarkable sense of fashion. The young actress often gets papped in-and-out of her gym. And her workout clothes are what many people take style cues from.

But, when it came to Katrina Kaif, she didn't seem too fond of Janhvi Kapoor's 'short shorts'. It was during an interview with Neha Dhupia that Katrina gave her two cents on Janhvi's gym wear. On being asked who she feels goes OTT with their gym or workout wear, Katrina named Janhvi Kapoor. She said, "Not OTT but I am concerned about the very, very short shorts that Jahnvi wears! She comes to my gym as well, so we, often are together in the gym. I just worry about her sometimes," India Today quoted her saying.

Sonam Kapoor's reaction

While Janhvi maintained silence on the matter, cousin Sonam Kapoor came forward to clear the air. Sonam shared few pictures of Janhvi in denim shorts and wrote, "She also wears regular clothes and rocks it."

However, when buzz generated that she had taken a potshot at Katrina's statement, Sonam clarified. Kapoor called Katrina's statement "innocent" and also spoke about the inside joke on Janhvi's gym clothes. She wrote on social media, "Guys I wasn't defending Janhvi over something my very dear friend Katrina might have innocently said. It's an inside joke with my sister on her gym looks that get papped. Pls don't create drama mediawallas."

Well, short shorts or long tracks, we feel Janhvi Kapoor totally aces and owns anything she wears.