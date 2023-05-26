As J&K successfully completed the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting this week, no time is being wasted on further developmental works in the Valley. The Indus Water Treaty task force, which was formed in December 2016 to review all the strategic aspects of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, conducted the second meeting of the inter-ministerial task force to review progress on various hydropower projects in J&K.

During the meeting, which was chaired in Srinagar by deputy national security adviser Vikram Misri, an emphasis was laid on the need to complete various hydropower projects in Jammu and Kashmir to facilitate the better utilization of the country's rights to river waters.

"It was noted that progress had been made on several fronts and emphasis was laid on completing the works on all the Indus Basin projects in a timely manner to enable better utilisation of India's rights under the Indus Waters Treaty," said an official statement issued after the meeting.

During the two-day visit, Misri called on J&K LG Manoj Sinha and apprised on the ongoing efforts to monitor the implementation of hydropower projects in the Indus Basin. LG Sinha assured of full cooperation of the administration.

The meeting was attended by many senior officials, including Principal Secretary Power Development Department, J&K, Ministry of External Affairs and Commissioner (Indus) Ministry of Jal Shakti, among others from the concerning executing agencies.

Dy NSA Misri also met with top military and security officials during his two-day visit, during which he was briefed on the prevailing situation. He applauded the efforts that went into the peaceful conduct of the G20 Working Group Meeting on Tourism in Srinagar.

India issues notice to PAK

In January, India issued a notice to Pakistan, blaming it for "intransigence" in the implementation of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT). India and Pakistan signed the IWT in September 1960 after nine-year-long negotiations.

The Permanent Indus Commission - comprising members from both India and Pakistan - on the conclusion of its two-day meeting in May, finalised its annual report for 2021-22 as per the provisions of the Indus Water Treaty, 1960. As per the provisions of the Indus Water Treaty - between India and Pakistan over sharing of the waters of the six rivers of the Indus basin - both the countries are to have Indus Commissioners and the Permanent Indus Commission is to meet at least once every year, alternatively in India and Pakistan.

Of the six rivers in the Indus Basin, India has complete rights over three eastern rivers - Sutlej, Beas and Ravi, while Pakistan has rights over the western rivers - Chenab, Jhelum and Indus.

In April, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the investment of Rs 4,526.12 crore for the 540 MW Kwar hydroelectric project located on Chenab River in Jammu & Kashmir's Kishtwar district. The project shall generate 1,975.54 million units in a 90 percent dependable year. The construction activities of the project will result in direct and indirect employment to around 2,500 persons and will contribute to the overall socio-economic development of J&K.