Karnataka polling is all set for Wednesday, the loudspeakers have gone silent, and after high-octane campaigning, contesting leaders are now hoping for victory. As Congress, BJP, JD(S), AAP and independent candidates eye for people's votes in different constituencies, the biggest action is between the ruling BJP and the grand-old party Congress. The rivalry took a wild turn on Tuesday as Congress leader Ramesh Babu levelled some serious allegations against Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, health minister K Sudhakar, and other officials.

Babu even filed a complaint with Lokayukta alleging that the Karnataka government gave the tender for emergency medical services worth Rs 1,260 crore to a company that "does not have any background in health issues."

"Today, I filed a complaint against the Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai, the Health Minister of Karnataka K. Sudhakar, the health department's Principal Secretary and other officers of the health department to the Lokayukta regarding a tender transaction, Babu was quoted as saying.

"They overlooked all the parameters & gave the tender for the emergency service of the health department of Karnataka amounting to Rs 1260 crore to a company that doesn't have any background in health issues," he added, according to ANI.

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023

The complaint comes just a day ahead of the polling. Both Congress and BJP are confident of a sweeping victory after having held high-octane campaigns across the state.

A recent opinion poll predicted that the Congress may emerge as the single largest party in the southern state but may fall eight seats short of a clear majority. According to the India TV-CNX opinion poll, telecast on the news channel on Sunday, the Congress may win 105 seats in the 224-seat Assembly, while the ruling BJP may win 85 seats, followed by Janata Dal-Secular which may win 32 seats.

In the 2018 elections, the BJP had won 104, the Congress 80, the JD-S 37, and 'Others' had won three seats.