Randeep Hooda gave the Sarbjit biopic his all. From keeping himself starved, getting underweight and malnourished to confining himself to a tiny room to get into the mind of Sarbjit; the actor left no stone unturned in getting into the skin of the character. However, his role couldn't fetch him the kind of recognition and appreciation it possibly deserved.

On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who played Randeep's sister, did lift awards for her role. Now, in a latest interview, Hooda has said that he did feel bad about not winning and Aishwarya winning over him but added that complaining now would feel like sour grapes and also indecent.

Felt bad for not winning recognition

Randeep further added that he might not have won awards but was happy for Aishwarya. "The recognition that you get from your fraternity can be encouraging, but all I can say is that I'm happy for Aishwarya that she won, even though I didn't. To now complain that I deserved it more would be unbecoming. If people say it, that's a victory in itself,'' he said.

Randeep on moving on

However, the actor emphasized on moving on bettering one's performances. "Did I feel bad? Of course I did. But it's not like the world ended," he said in an interview. Randeep Hooda was recently seen in Veer Savarkar biopic with Ankita Lokhande. The film failed to create a buzz but managed to make an average collection at the box office.

Ankita Lokhande had revealed that Randeep Hooda wasn't willing to cast her in the role of Veer Savarkar's wife as he thought she was too pretty for it. But, on her insistence and seeing her passion towards the project, he agreed to it.