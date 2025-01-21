Bollywood actor and MP Kangana Ranaut is currently basking in the success of the recently released film Emergency. The actor is busy promoting her film in Mumbai.

Kangana who is known for her unabashed and unfiltered opinions over day-to-day topics spoke about her camaraderie with her fellow co-stars with whom she has worked in the past, she also opened up about whether she would be willing to work with her former co-star, Swara Bhasker. During a conversation with Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube podcast Kangana said she is a professional and doesn't mind sharing screen space with people who have different ideologies.

Kangana on working with Swara again

During an interview, she was asked if she was willing to work with actors whose ideologies differ from hers. To which, Kangana said, "Of course. What type of question is this? So many actors I have worked with come from different ideologies. Even if I don't like a person, I can work with them because I am not the authority on that person's character. I can't pass judgment on them."

When asked about the possibility of working with her Tanu Weds Manu co-star Swara, Kangana shared, "Of course we can work together. Back then, too, her ideology was different. Woh hamesha communism aur socialism ko leke uske ideas set pe bhi chalte the (She would talk about communism and socialism on set too). I have never formed a perception about an actor or any person based on their interviews. This privilege is with leftists, not with us."

Swara reacted to Kangana's statement about her. She took to social media, shared the news post on her X profile published by a media outlet, and dropped funny and heart emojis.

About Swara and Kangana's Rift

Swara and Kangana have worked together in two films – Tanu Weds Manu (2011) and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015).

On multiple occasions, Kangana and Swara have locked horns on social media, engaging in Twitter wars, often ending with Swara telling Kangana that she loves her.

Last year, Swara reacted to reports of Kangana allegedly getting slapped by a CISF constable at the Chandigarh airport. While she said it was wrong, she added that it was time to focus on the country's bigger issues.