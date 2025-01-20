Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is basking in the success of her recently released film, Emergency. On Friday, the filmmakers hosted a special screening of Kangana's movie, which was attended by spiritual leader Sadhguru. Several videos and pictures from the event have gone viral.

In one of the videos, Kangana is seen touching Sadhguru's feet as he steps out of his car. She offers him a bouquet of flowers with folded hands. Dressed in a traditional beige saree with a golden border, Kangana looked elegant and graceful.

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency struggles at Box Office

Sadguru praised Kangana's film; he took to social media and wrote, "Had the pleasure of watching Kangana Ranaut's Emergency at a special screening in Mumbai. Kangana has truly come of age as a director in capturing the complex situations of our recent history. She has definitely upped the craft of movie-making a few notches. It would be very good for the youth to watch this movie. I went through the Emergency period during my university days and every one of us knew all the things that happened at that time. The newer generation may not know much about it because there is no information about it in textbooks and most wouldn't have read any history book beyond that. This is a capsule which will be a very quick history lesson on Bharat's recent history through some good filmmaking. A must-see for the youth of the Nation."

On Sunday, the movie recorded an India net collection of Rs 4.35 crore, marking a 20.83 percent increase compared to its Saturday figure of Rs 3.6 crore. This brings the movie's domestic net collection to Rs 10.45 crore.

Kangana's film banned in Punjab

Meanwhile, the film has been banned in Punjab after protests erupted across the state on its release day, leading to multiple theatres cancelling screenings of the political drama. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) spearheaded the protests, accusing the film of misrepresentation and portraying Sikhs in a negative light.

The SGPC, an apex gurdwara body, along with several Sikh organizations, held demonstrations against the movie outside cinemas, multiplexes, and malls across the state.

News agency ANI, citing the social movement of British Hindus and Indians, Insight UK, reported on Monday that a group of pro-Khalistan extremists stormed a cinema in the London town of Harrow and attempted to stop the screening of Emergency.

On Monday, Kangana took to social media to thank fans and audiences for loving her film. She also addressed the ongoing protests in the state of Punjab. The actor said, "You have given so much love and respect to our film. We don't have words to express our gratitude for the love."

She continued, "Lekin mere dil mein abhi bhi kuch dard hai. Punjab. Industry mein aesa kaha jata tha ki Punjab mein meri filmein sabse acha perform karti hai. Aur aaj ek din hai jab Punjab mein meri film ko release tak nahi hone diya jaraha hai (I still have pain in my heart. Punjab. It was said in the industry that my films perform the best in Punjab. And today, my film isn't even being allowed to release there)."

She added,"Aese hi kuch humlein logo par woh Canada mein ya Britain mein bhi kiye jaraha hai. Kuch chote mote logo ne, kuch chuninda logo ne jo hai yeh aag lagayi huyi hai. Aur iss aag mein hum aur aap jal rahe hai (Some attacks are also taking place in Canada and Britain. A few people, some chosen ones, have started this fire. You and I are both burning in that fire)."

"Doston mere film, mere vichaar aur mera desh ke prati kya lagav hai woh iss film se pradarshit hota hai. Aap yeh film dekh ke khud nirnaye lijiye kya yeh film hume jodti hai ya todti hai (My principles and my attachment towards my county are proven through this film. You watch the film and decide if it breaks us or brings us together)," she concluded.

In the film, Kangana essays the role of former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and the late Satish Kaushik.