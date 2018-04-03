The opening ceremony will start from 7pm local time (2:30pm IST and 10am BST).

PV Sindhu will be India's flag bearer during the Parade of the Nations on Wednesday.

The 21st edition of Commonwealth Games will kickstart Wednesday, April 4 with what promises to be a spectacular opening ceremony at the Carrara Stadium in Gold Coast, Australia.

71 Commonwealth Teams, including India, will be part of the opening ceremony, which is expected to be attended by a 35,000-strong crowd. The highlight of the event will be the Parade of Nations during which flag bearers of the respective countries will lead their contingent into the Carrara Stadium.

Badminton ace and Rio Olympic silver medalist PV Sindhu was chosen as India's flag bearer for the upcoming multi-sport spectacle. 227 Indian athletes will be taking part in the quadrennial event, which will be held over 11 days.

Scotland, the host nation of the last edition of Commonwealth Games (Glasgow 2014), will enter the stadium first during the Parade of Nations.

Who will perform at the CWG 2018 opening ceremony

Australian singer Delta Goodrem, popularly known as the country's pop princess, will be performing at the opening ceremony. Korean-born Australia singer Dami Im will also be part of the performing group Wednesday, according to news.com.au.

Gold Coast has already created history by becoming the first multi-sport event with equal number of events for men and women. A total of 275 events across 19 sports events wil be held.

Reflecting a sense of pluralism, the opening ceremony will be based on a strong indigenous theme. Dancers from Bangarra, an indigenous Australian contemporary dance company, will be performing at the stadium, which will be hosting a ribbon of Aboriginal artwork, the report states.

Who are the celebrities expected to attend the opening ceremony in Gold Coast

Prince Edward, who is the vice-patron of the Commonwealth Games Federation, will be in attendance along with Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Australian golf legend Greg Norman, Wolf of the Wall Street-fame Margot Robbie and Thor-fame Chris Hemsworth are among the many celebrities who have been invited by the Queensland government.

How to watch Commonwealth Games 2018 opening ceremony on TV, online

India: TV - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2; Live stream: Sony Liv

Indian sub-continent: Ten Sports

Australia: TV - Channel Seven; Live stream: 7CommonGames

UK: TV - BBC; Live stream: BBC online, Red Button

US: ESPN

South Africa: TV - SuperSport Six; Live stream: SuperSport live

New Zealand: TVNZ