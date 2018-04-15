India came up with its third-best Commonwealth Games performance in the 21st edition of the quadrennial multi-sport event in Gold Coast, winning a total of 66 medals.

While their performance in 2010 Delhi Games remains the best (Gold - 38, Silver - 26, Bronze - 36), the Asian giants came up with a vastly improved performance when compared to the fifth-place finish in the last edition in 2014.

While India ended with 64 medals (Gold - 15, Silver - 30 and Bronze 19) in Glasgow, they have finished third on the medal table in Gold Coast with 26 golds, 20 silvers and 20 bronzes.

Young stars shine

It was heartening to see youngsters battling pressure and finishing on the top step of the podium. 15-year-old Anish Bhanwala (shooting), Manu Bhaker (shooting) and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (badminton) were some of the brightest young stars for India in Gold Coast.

22-year-old Manika Batra's gold medal-winning performances in table tennis (women's singles and women's team event) are certainly the highlight of India's campaign in the 21st Commonwealth Games.

On the other hand, veterans also stepped up and dominated their respective sport as the likes of Mary Kom (boxing), Saina Nehwal (badminton), Sushil Kumar (wrestling) and Tejaswini Sawant (shooting) made merry.

Indian shooters reign supreme in Gold Coast

Shooters won the most number of medals for India in Gold Coast (16 - 7 Golds, 4 Silvers and 5 Bronzes).

All the 12 wrestlers, who were part of the Indian contingent, won medals. Five of them finished on the top step of the podium.

Sport-wise medal tally for India in Commonwealth Games 2018

Sport Gold Silver Bronze Total Shooting 7 4 5 16 Wrestling 5 3 4 12 Weightlifting 5 2 2 9 Boxing 3 3 3 9 Table Tennis 3 2 3 8 Badminton 2 3 1 6 Athletics 1 1 1 3 Squash 2 2 0 2 Para Powerlifting 0 0 1 1 Total 26 20 20 66

Full list of Indian medalists at Commonwealth Games 2018 (Sport-wise)

Athletics

Athlete Event Medal Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Gold Seema Punia Women's Discus Throw Gold Navjeet Dhillon Women's Discus Throw Bronze

Badminton

Athlete/Team Event Medal Saina Nehwal Women's singles Gold PV Sindhu Women's singles Silver Kidambi Srikanth Men's singles Silver Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty Men's doubles Silver Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy Women's doubles Silver India mixed team Mixed team event Gold

Boxing

Athlete Event Medal Gaurav Solanki Men's 52kg Gold Vikas Krishan Men's 75kg Gold Mary Kom Women's 45-48kg Gold Satish Kumar Men's +91kg Silver Amit Men's 46-49kg Silver Manish Kaushik Men's 60kg Silver Hassamuddin Mohammed Men's 56kg Bronze Manoj Kumar Men's 69kg Bronze Naman Tanwar Men's 91kg Bronze

Para Powerlifting

Sachin Chaudhary Men's Heavyweight Brone

Shooting

Athlete Event Medal Jitu Rai Men's 10m Air Pistol Gold Anish Bhanwala Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Gold Sanjeev Rajput Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Gold Manu Bhaker Women's 10m Air Pistol Gold Heena Sidhu Women's 25m Air Pistol Gold Tejaswini Sawant Women's Rifle 3 Positions Gold Shreyasi Singh Women's Double Trap Gold Heena Sidhu Women's 10m Air Pistol Silver Mehuli Ghosh Women's 10m Air Rifle Silver Anjum Moudgil Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Silver Tejaswini Sawant Women's 50m Rifle Prone Silver Om Mitharval Men's 10m Air Pistol Bronze Ravi Kumar Men's 10m Air Rifle Bronze Om Mitharval Men's 50m Pistol Bronze Ankur Mittal Men's Double Trap Bronze Apurvi Chandela Women's 10m Air Rifle Bronze

Squash

Athlete Event Medal Dipika Pallikal Karthik/Joshna Chinappa Women's doubles Silver Dipika Pallikal Karthik/Saurav Ghosal Mixed doubles Silver

Table Tennis

Athlete Event Medals Manika Batra Women's singles Gold India Women's team event Gold India Men's team event Gold Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan G Men's doubles Silver Manika Batra/Mouma Das Women's doubles Silver Harmeet Desai/Sunil Shetty Men's doubles Bronze Sharath Kamal Men's singles Bronze Sathiyan G/Manika Batra Mixed Doubles Bronze

Weightlifting

Athlete Event Medal Satish Kumar Sivalingam Men's 77kg Gold RV Ragala Men's 85kg Gold Mirabai Chanu Women's 48kg Gold Sanjita Chanu Women's 53kg Gold Punam Yadav Women's 69kg Gold Pradeep Singh Men's 105kg Silver Gururaja Men's 56kg Silver Deepak Lather Men's 69kg Bronze Vikas Thakur Men's 94kg Bronze

Wrestling