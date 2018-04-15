CWG 2018, Day 6: Sidhu shoots Gold Close
CWG 2018, Day 6: Sidhu shoots Gold

India came up with its third-best Commonwealth Games performance in the 21st edition of the quadrennial multi-sport event in Gold Coast, winning a total of 66 medals.

While their performance in 2010 Delhi Games remains the best (Gold - 38, Silver - 26, Bronze - 36), the Asian giants came up with a vastly improved performance when compared to the fifth-place finish in the last edition in 2014.

While India ended with 64 medals (Gold - 15, Silver - 30 and Bronze 19) in Glasgow, they have finished third on the medal table in Gold Coast with 26 golds, 20 silvers and 20 bronzes.

Young stars shine

Manu Bhaker
16-year-old Manu Bhaker shot gold in Commonwealth Games 2018.PATRICK HAMILTON/AFP/Getty Images

It was heartening to see youngsters battling pressure and finishing on the top step of the podium. 15-year-old Anish Bhanwala (shooting), Manu Bhaker (shooting) and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (badminton) were some of the brightest young stars for India in Gold Coast.

22-year-old Manika Batra's gold medal-winning performances in table tennis (women's singles and women's team event) are certainly the highlight of India's campaign in the 21st Commonwealth Games.

On the other hand, veterans also stepped up and dominated their respective sport as the likes of Mary Kom (boxing), Saina Nehwal (badminton), Sushil Kumar (wrestling) and Tejaswini Sawant (shooting) made merry.

Indian shooters reign supreme in Gold Coast

Shooters won the most number of medals for India in Gold Coast (16 - 7 Golds, 4 Silvers and 5 Bronzes).

All the 12 wrestlers, who were part of the Indian contingent, won medals. Five of them finished on the top step of the podium.

Sport-wise medal tally for India in Commonwealth Games 2018

Sport Gold Silver Bronze Total
Shooting 7 4 5 16
Wrestling 5 3 4 12
Weightlifting 5 2 2 9
Boxing 3 3 3 9
Table Tennis 3 2 3 8
Badminton 2 3 1 6
Athletics 1 1 1 3
Squash 2 2 0 2
Para Powerlifting 0 0 1 1
Total 26 20 20 66

Full list of Indian medalists at Commonwealth Games 2018 (Sport-wise)

Athletics

Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal in men's javelin throw event in Gold Coast.Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Athlete Event Medal
Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Gold
Seema Punia Women's Discus Throw Gold
Navjeet Dhillon Women's Discus Throw Bronze

Badminton

Saina Nehwal
Saina Nehwal won gold in women's singles badminton in 2010 edition of Commonwealth GamesAlbert Perez/Getty Images
Athlete/Team Event Medal
Saina Nehwal Women's singles Gold
PV Sindhu Women's singles Silver
Kidambi Srikanth Men's singles Silver
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty Men's doubles Silver
Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy Women's doubles Silver
India mixed team Mixed team event Gold

Boxing

MC Mary Kom
Mary Kom wins gold on Commonwealth Games debut.YE AUNG THU/AFP/Getty Images
Athlete Event Medal
Gaurav Solanki Men's 52kg Gold
Vikas Krishan Men's 75kg Gold
Mary Kom Women's 45-48kg Gold
Satish Kumar Men's +91kg Silver
Amit Men's 46-49kg Silver
Manish Kaushik Men's 60kg Silver
Hassamuddin Mohammed Men's 56kg Bronze
Manoj Kumar Men's 69kg Bronze
Naman Tanwar Men's 91kg Bronze

Para Powerlifting

Sachin Chaudhary Men's Heavyweight Brone

Shooting

Anish Bhanwala
Anish Bhanwala won the gold medal in men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol.Scott Barbour/Getty Images
Athlete Event Medal
Jitu Rai Men's 10m Air Pistol Gold
Anish Bhanwala Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Gold
Sanjeev Rajput Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Gold
Manu Bhaker Women's 10m Air Pistol Gold
Heena Sidhu Women's 25m Air Pistol Gold
Tejaswini Sawant Women's Rifle 3 Positions Gold
Shreyasi Singh Women's Double Trap Gold
Heena Sidhu Women's 10m Air Pistol Silver
Mehuli Ghosh Women's 10m Air Rifle Silver
Anjum Moudgil Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Silver
Tejaswini Sawant Women's 50m Rifle Prone Silver
Om Mitharval Men's 10m Air Pistol Bronze
Ravi Kumar Men's 10m Air Rifle Bronze
Om Mitharval Men's 50m Pistol Bronze
Ankur Mittal Men's Double Trap Bronze
Apurvi Chandela Women's 10m Air Rifle Bronze

Squash

Dipika Pallikal
File photo of India squash star Dipika Pallikal.ARUN SANKAR/AFP/Getty Images
Athlete Event Medal
Dipika Pallikal Karthik/Joshna Chinappa Women's doubles Silver
Dipika Pallikal Karthik/Saurav Ghosal Mixed doubles Silver

Table Tennis

Manika Batra
File photo of Indian paddler Manika Batra.YE AUNG THU/AFP/Getty Images
Athlete Event Medals
Manika Batra Women's singles Gold
India Women's team event Gold
India Men's team event Gold
Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan G Men's doubles Silver
Manika Batra/Mouma Das Women's doubles Silver
Harmeet Desai/Sunil Shetty Men's doubles Bronze
Sharath Kamal Men's singles Bronze
Sathiyan G/Manika Batra Mixed Doubles Bronze

Weightlifting

Satish Sivalingam
Satish Kumar Sivalingam won the gold medal even without attempting the Clean and Jerk for the third time.Jason O'Brien/Getty Images
Athlete Event Medal
Satish Kumar Sivalingam Men's 77kg Gold
RV Ragala Men's 85kg Gold
Mirabai Chanu Women's 48kg Gold
Sanjita Chanu Women's 53kg Gold
Punam Yadav Women's 69kg Gold
Pradeep Singh Men's 105kg Silver
Gururaja Men's 56kg Silver
Deepak Lather Men's 69kg Bronze
Vikas Thakur Men's 94kg Bronze

Wrestling

Athlete Event Medal
Sumit Men's Freestyle 125kg Gold
Rahul Aware Men's Freestyle 57kg Gold
Bajrang Men's Freestyle 65kg Gold
Sushil Kumar Men's Freestyle 74kg Gold
Vinesh Phogat Women's Freestyle 50kg Gold
Mausam Khatri Men's Freestyle 97kg Silver
Babita Kumari Women's Freestyle 53kg Silver
Pooja Dhanda Women's Freestyle 57kg Silver
Somveer Men's Freestyle 86kg Bronze
Sakshi Malik Women's Freestyle 62kg Bronze
Divya Kakran Women's Freestyle 68kg Bronze
Kiran Women's Freestyle 76kh Bronze