Hello and welcome to the live updates of Day 6 action of Commonwealth Games 2018 from Gold Coast.

Boxer Amit Phangal assures India at least a bronze in men's 46-49kg event.

Olympic medalist Gagan Narang faced disappointment in 50m Prone Rifle Men's Final.

India hockey men's reached semi-final after beating Malaysia in Pool B encounter.

10 am IST: Squash: Solid start for the Indian mixed doubles pairing of Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghoshal.

The Indian pairing beats Guyana's Mary Fung-a-Fat and Jason-Ray Khalil in straight games 11-3, 11-3.

9:40 am IST: Boxer Amit Phangal reaches semi-final, assured of at least a Bronze.

The 22-year-old defats Aqeel Ahmed of Scotland via split decision in a fiercely-fought quarter-final bout.

Both Amit and Ahmed were going toe-to-toe in a riveting boxing contest. The Indian boxer, who won the Asian Championships gold medal in the 49kg category last year, managed to improve his intensity in the second round, which should have sealed the tie in his favour.

He was pushed to the corners but was excellent with the counters.

9:30 am IST: Nothing much to seperate the two boxers in the men's 46-49kg quarter-final.



Both Amit of India and Ahmed of Scotland have traded blows, a lot of them on the face. Amit is displaying good moves, especially after being pushed to the corner. We are heading into the last and what seems to be decisive round here.



9:15 am IST: BOXING

Amit Phangal will be in action in the men's 46-49kg quarter-final in a few minutes.

He will be assured of a medal if he beats Scotland's Aqeel Ahmed in the upcoming bout.

Four more Indian boxers will look to secure semi-final spots today.

Check out the boxing schedule, involving Indian athletes, for Tuesday.

Men's 91kg quarter-final: Naman Tanwar vs Frank Masoe (SAM)

10:32am IST

Men's 56kg Quarter-final: Mohammed Hussamuddin vs Everisto Mulenga (ZAM)

2:47pm IST

Men's 69kg quarter-final: Manoj Kumar vs Terry Nickolas

3:32pm IST

Mens' +91kg Quarter-final: Satish Kumar vs Nigel Paul

4:17pm IST

9:05 am IST: Badminton - Satwiksairaj and Ponnappa enter mixed doubles Round of 32.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa have progressed to Round of 32 in mixed doubles badminton event at Gold Coast.

The young Indian pair decimated Guernsey's Stuart Hardey and Chloe Le Tissier 21-9, 21-5 in just 20 minutes.

8:50 am IST: Shooting - Indian shooters miss medals in the 50m Rifle Prone event.

Chain Singh, the 29-year-old from Jammu and Kashmir, narrowly missed a podium finish as he finished fourth among eight shooters in the final.

Wales' David Phelps, who celebrates his birthday today, set a Games Record to win the Gold while Neil Stirton of Scotland won the Silver. Kenneth Parr shot bronze.

8:44 am IST: Shooting - A huge disappointment for Gagan Narang!

The Olympic medalist and the silver medalist of 50m Rifle Prone shooting from 2014 Commonwealth Games has been eliminated from the final in Gold Coast.

He was eliminated second after Sctoland's Leonard Thomson.

7:50 am IST: Shooters Gagan Narang and Chain Singh will be in 50m Rifle Prone final in a short while.

After a fruitful Monday, where India won seven medals, including three Golds, the Asian giants are hoping for more today as veteran shooters have booked final berths. Indian readers, if you have just woken up, here's what has happened so far on Tuesday, April 10.

India men's hockey team clinches the semi-final berth

Harmanpreet Singh's double helped India beat Malaysia in a Pool B match to qualify for the semi-final of the men's hockey event.

The runners-up from 2014 Glasgow Games got off to a good start when drag-flicker Harmanpreet did no mistake with the first penalty corner as early as in the third minute.

Malaysia, however, equalized right after the start of the second quarter with a goal from Faisal Saar, who beat the Indian defense to get past PR Sreejesh.

India's winning goal came from Harmanpreet, who converted yet another penalty corner in the closing stages of the third quarter.

FT. The Indian Men's Hockey Team seal a spot in the Semi-Finals of the men's hockey event at the @GC2018 Commonwealth Games with a steely show against Malaysia in their third game of the competition on 10th April.#IndiaKaGame #HallaHockeyKa #GC2018 #INDvMAS pic.twitter.com/GAE3kihB75 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) April 10, 2018

India is now on top of Pool B and they will take on England in the final group match on Wednesday, April 11.

Shooters Gagan Narang and Chain Singh reach 50m Rifle Prone final

Veteran shooters Gagan Narang and Chain Singh finished third and sixth, respectively in the qualifying round earlier today to reach the final.

Gagan finished with 617 points, 3.5 behind leader James Daly of Australia while Singh shot 614.2.

The final of the 50m Rifle Prone will be at 8:30am IST.

Annu Singh and Heena Singhu qualify for Women's 25m Pistol final (Precision/Rapid)

Annu Singh and Heena Sindhu, India experienced shooters, qualified for the women's 25m pistol final after finishing second and third, respectively in the qualifying rounds.

Singh shot a total of 584 after a strong show in both the Precision and Rapid series while Sidhu, who has already secured a Silver in the women's 10m Air Pistol, shot 579.

They will be featuring in the final, starting 11am IST.

Pallikal and Chinappa beat Pakistani pair in women's doubles squash

Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik survived a scare against Pakistan's Faiza Zafar and Madina Zafar in the women's doubles Pool C match.

After losing a tight first game 10-11, Chinappa and Pallikal decimated their Pakistani opponents 11-0, 11-1 in the second and third games, respectively.