India made a rousing start at the Commonwealth Games 2018 on Thursday, April 5 as weightlifters Mirabai Chanu won a gold and Gururaja Poojary a silver medal.

Chanu's Commonwealth Games record-breaking lifts and a personal best score of 196 (86 snatch and 110 clean and jerk) made the opening day memorable for Team India.

Indian badminton players also proved their dominance by demolishing Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Group A of the Mixed Team event.

PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy were rested for both the ties and the duo is expected to feature in the much-anticipated tie Friday, April 6 against European heavyweights Scotland.

Men and women's table tennis teams were also successful on Day 1 in Gold Coast. While Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and co. defeated Trinidad and Tobago, and Northern Ireland, their female counterparts edged past Sri Lanka and Wales in the group-stage matches.

Women's squash stars Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik progressed to the Round of 16 with a win each, while Vikram Malhotra was the lone survivor in the men's singles category as Saurav Ghosal and Harinder Pal Sandhu bowed out.

The focus will be on women's hockey team as they lost their first Pool A outing against Wales on Thursday. They will face Malaysia on Friday.

Complete schedule of events of Indian athletes on Day 2 of Commonwealth Games 2018

(Live streaming and TV schedule can be found below).

Event Category Athletes/Teams Time (in IST) Hockey Women's Pool A India vs Malaysia 10:02am Cycling Women's Sprint(Qualification followed by repechage and final rounds) Deborah Herald, Aleena Reji 8.32am Cycling Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit(Qualification and Final) Sonali Chang, Manorama Devi 8:56am and 3pm Cycling Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit(Qualification) Manjeet Singh 10:47am Cycling Keirin(Qualification followed by repechage and final rounds) Sahil Kumar, P Sanuraj, Ranjit Singh 2:30pm Gymnastics Women's Team Final and Individual Qualification Pranati Das, Aruna Budda Reddy, Pranati Nayak 9:09am and 2:53pm Weightlifting Women's 53kg Final Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu 4:39am Weightlifting Men's 69kg Final Deepak Lather 5:12am Weightlifting Women's 58kg Final Saraswati Rout 9:42am Badminton Mixed Team Event Group A India vs Scotland 9:31am Table Tennis Women's Team Quarter-final -- 11:30am Table Tennis Men's Team Round of 16 -- 2pm Boxing Men's 75kg Round of 32 Naman Tanwar (IND) vs Haruna Mhando (TAN) 9:02am Boxing Men's 46-49kg Round of 16 Amit (IND) vs Tetteh Sulemanu (GHA) 2:32pm Squash Men's Singles Round of 16 Vikram Malhotra (IND) vs Nick Matthew (ENG) 9:02am Squash Women's Singles Round of 16 Dipika Pallikal Karthik (IND) vs Alison Waters (ENG) 1:30pm 1:30pm Squash Women's Singles Round of 16 Joshna Chinappa (IND) vs Tamika Saxby (AUS) 1:30pm Swimming Women's S9 100m Backstroke Heat 1 Kiran Tak 7:11am

How to watch Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 2 action on TV, online