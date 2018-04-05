India made a rousing start at the Commonwealth Games 2018 on Thursday, April 5 as weightlifters Mirabai Chanu won a gold and Gururaja Poojary a silver medal.
Chanu's Commonwealth Games record-breaking lifts and a personal best score of 196 (86 snatch and 110 clean and jerk) made the opening day memorable for Team India.
Indian badminton players also proved their dominance by demolishing Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Group A of the Mixed Team event.
PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy were rested for both the ties and the duo is expected to feature in the much-anticipated tie Friday, April 6 against European heavyweights Scotland.
Men and women's table tennis teams were also successful on Day 1 in Gold Coast. While Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and co. defeated Trinidad and Tobago, and Northern Ireland, their female counterparts edged past Sri Lanka and Wales in the group-stage matches.
Women's squash stars Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik progressed to the Round of 16 with a win each, while Vikram Malhotra was the lone survivor in the men's singles category as Saurav Ghosal and Harinder Pal Sandhu bowed out.
The focus will be on women's hockey team as they lost their first Pool A outing against Wales on Thursday. They will face Malaysia on Friday.
Complete schedule of events of Indian athletes on Day 2 of Commonwealth Games 2018
(Live streaming and TV schedule can be found below).
|
Event
|
Category
|
Athletes/Teams
|
Time (in IST)
|
Hockey
|Women's Pool A
|India vs Malaysia
|10:02am
|
Cycling
|Women's Sprint(Qualification followed by repechage and final rounds)
|Deborah Herald, Aleena Reji
|8.32am
|Cycling
|Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit(Qualification and Final)
|Sonali Chang, Manorama Devi
|8:56am and 3pm
|Cycling
|Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit(Qualification)
|Manjeet Singh
|10:47am
|Cycling
|Keirin(Qualification followed by repechage and final rounds)
|Sahil Kumar, P Sanuraj, Ranjit Singh
|2:30pm
|
Gymnastics
|Women's Team Final and Individual Qualification
|Pranati Das, Aruna Budda Reddy, Pranati Nayak
|9:09am and 2:53pm
|
Weightlifting
|Women's 53kg Final
|Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu
|4:39am
|Weightlifting
|Men's 69kg Final
|Deepak Lather
|5:12am
|Weightlifting
|Women's 58kg Final
|Saraswati Rout
|9:42am
|
Badminton
|Mixed Team Event Group A
|India vs Scotland
|9:31am
|
Table Tennis
|Women's Team Quarter-final
|--
|11:30am
|Table Tennis
|Men's Team Round of 16
|--
|2pm
|
Boxing
|Men's 75kg Round of 32
|Naman Tanwar (IND) vs Haruna Mhando (TAN)
|9:02am
|Boxing
|Men's 46-49kg Round of 16
|Amit (IND) vs Tetteh Sulemanu (GHA)
|2:32pm
|
Squash
|Men's Singles Round of 16
|Vikram Malhotra (IND) vs Nick Matthew (ENG)
|9:02am
|Squash
|Women's Singles Round of 16
|Dipika Pallikal Karthik (IND) vs Alison Waters (ENG) 1:30pm
|1:30pm
|Squash
|Women's Singles Round of 16
|Joshna Chinappa (IND) vs Tamika Saxby (AUS)
|1:30pm
|
Swimming
|Women's S9 100m Backstroke Heat 1
|Kiran Tak
|7:11am
How to watch Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 2 action on TV, online
- India: TV - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2; Live stream: Sony Liv
- Indian sub-continent: Ten Sports
- Australia: TV - Channel Seven; Live stream: 7CommonGames
- UK: TV - BBC; Live stream: BBC online, Red Button
- US: ESPN
- South Africa: TV - SuperSport Six; Live stream: SuperSport live