The opening ceremony of the 2018 Commonwealth Games that took place at the Carrara Stadium in Australia drew attention from many parts of the world. A total of 71 countries, including India, will take part in the games scheduled to take place between April 4 and April 15.
Prince of Wales, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, Commonwealth Games Federation president Louise Martin and Commonwealth Games Australia president Sam Coffa were the dignitaries in Gold Coast.
Christine Anu, who performed at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, also performed at the Carrara Stadium. The opening ceremony also showcased various communities in Australia.
The 2014 Commonwealth Games took place in Glasgow. This allowed Scotland to lead the Parade of Nations at the Carrara Stadium.
It was earlier confirmed that badminton star PV Sindhu would be India's flagbearer at the opening ceremony Wednesday.
Sindhu created history at the Rio 2016 Olympics when she became the first Indian women to win the silver medal. Thus it was that the world number three in women's singles badminton was provided an opportunity to lead India. International Business Times brings to you how Twitter reacted to the opening ceremony.
It’s time to cheer for Team India. Hon. Minister Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore @Ra_THORe is ready. Are you? #RangDeTiranga #IndiaAtCWG #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/JXE1E7AyEB— SPN- Sports (@SPNSportsIndia) April 4, 2018
#TeamIndia walked into the #CarraraStadium led by @Pvsindhu1 #StayTuned to watch more from the #GC2018@afiindia @BAI_Media @BFI_basketball @BFI_official @OfficialCFI @TheHockeyIndia @OfficialNRAI @indiasquash @ttfitweet @WeightliftingIN @FederationWrest @ParalympicIndia pic.twitter.com/JMSA4n92Xg— IOA - Team India (@ioaindia) April 4, 2018
#Proud moment for us to see our pride #NationalFlag ?? flying high in the hands of @Pvsindhu1 at #GC2018@afiindia @BAI_Media @BFI_basketball @BFI_official @OfficialCFI @TheHockeyIndia @OfficialNRAI @indiasquash @ttfitweet @WeightliftingIN @FederationWrest @ParalympicIndia pic.twitter.com/6I63YG74p0— IOA - Team India (@ioaindia) April 4, 2018
2️⃣4️⃣ Indian athletes supported by OGQ will be in action at the #CWG2018— OGQ (@OGQ_India) April 4, 2018
Wishing them all the best ??
Stay focused & aim only for the ?@gaGunNarang @Pvsindhu1 @NSaina @Phogat_Vinesh @P9Ashwini @sikkireddy @pranaav6 @HeenaSidhu10 @kynanchenai @JituRai @apurvichandela pic.twitter.com/1zsOYvrWNK
Dress code: Party ?#7CommGames #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/o7TaYrd7KE— 7CommGames (@7CommGames) April 4, 2018
The royals look like we all feel right now... #OpeningCeremony #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/YzBtUzmk9n— Adrian Stoll (@macstoll) April 4, 2018
Tribute to the Gold Coast's Big Brother past? #GC2018 #OpeningCeremony @mikegoldmanlive pic.twitter.com/gVroVUoW8m— Andrew O'Leary (@andrewoleary) April 4, 2018
???????#England: RT HENRYweir_: And we’re off. #cwg2018 #openingceremony #teamengland pic.twitter.com/XTkKYOtqH2 via #EnglandHockey— DragFlickScores (@dragflickscores) April 4, 2018
#CWG2018 haha looks like the crowd is only waiting for australian team.This is by far the worst commonwealth opening ceremony— Chandra Dutt (@ChandraDutt13) April 4, 2018
Amazing to watch the opening ceremony of #CWG2018 . We need more such events to bring global harmony. Sports was and always is a great medium to promote the idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. 1/2— Nitin Mehta (@mehtanitin1807) April 4, 2018