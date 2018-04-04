The opening ceremony of the 2018 Commonwealth Games that took place at the Carrara Stadium in Australia drew attention from many parts of the world. A total of 71 countries, including India, will take part in the games scheduled to take place between April 4 and April 15.

Prince of Wales, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, Commonwealth Games Federation president Louise Martin and Commonwealth Games Australia president Sam Coffa were the dignitaries in Gold Coast.

Christine Anu, who performed at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, also performed at the Carrara Stadium. The opening ceremony also showcased various communities in Australia.

The 2014 Commonwealth Games took place in Glasgow. This allowed Scotland to lead the Parade of Nations at the Carrara Stadium.

It was earlier confirmed that badminton star PV Sindhu would be India's flagbearer at the opening ceremony Wednesday.

Sindhu created history at the Rio 2016 Olympics when she became the first Indian women to win the silver medal. Thus it was that the world number three in women's singles badminton was provided an opportunity to lead India. International Business Times brings to you how Twitter reacted to the opening ceremony.