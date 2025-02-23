IANS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the Central government is committed to reduce the medical expenses for every Indian, which has been a pressing issue, especially for the economically weaker sections.

"Our government is committed to reduce treatment costs for all citizens, which were exorbitant before our government came to power in 2014. We pledge to lower medical expenses for citizens significantly and will provide Ayushman cards to all eligible individuals, which cover up to Rs 5 lakh in treatment expenses," said the Prime Minister after laying the foundation stone of Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Institute in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatapur district.

PM Modi added that several religious organisations have been serving the people for better health along with spiritual lessons for life.

"Chitrakoot is an example of it. People visiting Bageshwar Dham will receive blessings of 'Aarogya' as well," he said.

PM Modi said that any Ayushman cardholder aged 70 or above is now entitled to free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, while urging people to obtain the Ayushman card as soon as possible and appealed to everyone to write to him directly if anyone demands a bribe for issuing the Ayushman card.

He also encouraged people to be aware of various welfare schemes and facilities offered by the Union government and to spread awareness about such schemes as the Ayushman card in society.

During his visit to Bageshwar Dham, PM Modi received blessings from religious gurus and offered prayers to Jatashankar Mahadev.

Ensuring better healthcare services for people from all walks of life, the cancer hospital, worth over Rs 200 crore will offer free treatment to underprivileged cancer patients and will be equipped with state-of-the-art machines and have specialist doctors.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh and is scheduled to arrive in the state capital Bhopal from Bageshwar Dham.

In Bhopal, PM Modi will chair a meeting with BJP leaders at Kushabhau Thakare Auditorium. All BJP MPs and MLAs along with the party's organisational leaders will attend the meeting.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that during the meeting, PM Modi will share his experiences and will give valuable guidance for progressive development of the state.

"We are fortunate to meet him and seek PM Modi's guidance," the Chief Minister said.

PM Modi will spend the night at the Raj Bhavan making him the first Prime Minister in Madhya Pradesh to do so.

"This is the first time that a Prime Minister will stay for a night at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal. The first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru also visited Raj Bhavan during his Bhopal visit but he spent the night at a private place. Therefore, it would be a historic moment for Madhya Pradesh," said the Chief Minister.

On Monday, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the two-day Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 in Bhopal.

The GIS will serve as an important platform for establishing Madhya Pradesh as a global investment hub. It will include departmental summits, and specialised sessions on Pharma and Medical Devices, Transport and Logistics, Industry, Skill Development, Tourism, and MSMEs, among others. It will also include international sessions like the Global South conference, Latin America and Caribbean sessions, and special sessions for key partner countries.

Three major industrial exhibitions will also be held during the summit. The auto show will showcase Madhya Pradesh's automotive capabilities and future mobility solutions, while the textile and fashion expo will highlight the state's expertise in traditional and modern textile manufacturing.

The 'One District-One Product' (ODOP) Village will showcase the state's unique craftsmanship and cultural heritage. Representatives from over 60 countries, officials from various international organisations, over 300 prominent industry leaders from India and policymakers among others will participate in the summit.

(With inputs from IANS)