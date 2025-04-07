Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said building good healthcare institutions is the priority of the state government.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, "On #WorldHealthDay, we reaffirm our deepest appreciation to all those who work hard, often beyond the call of duty, to keep our community healthy. We also reiterate our commitment to prioritise resource to build healthcare institutions, nurture healthcare professionals and universalise affordable healthcare."

According to the Chief Minister, the government is currently building 23 medical colleges, and work on three more will start in a year.

"There were just three medical colleges for a very long time when Congress was in power. We are now building 23 medical colleges around the state, and we plan to start building three more in the districts of Darang, Hojai, and Hailakandi within the next year," he said.

CM Sarma said there is at least one university in every district that can be found if one travels the entire length and breadth of Assam. "We have established universities in Hojai, Nagon, Cachar, Bajali, and Lakhimpur - nearly every district in the state has a university under construction or we could finish establishing one," he said.

The Chief Minister added that the government is trying to build a bridge across the Brahmaputra in each district.

He stated, "Together with universities and medical colleges, we are constructing bridges across the Brahmaputra River. No one could have predicted that Assam would develop so quickly. We will soon come under one of the developed states in the country."

Meanwhile, under the microfinance incentive and relief scheme, more than 78,000 borrowers benefited through the state government's relief package that would restore their creditworthiness and will also provide them with financial stability.

The CM said, "More than 3.23 lakh bicycles were distributed among the school students across the state along with the distribution of 48,673 scooters for meritorious students under various schemes." Nearly 27,000 top performers in the Class 10 examination were given cash awards, the CM said.

(With inputs from IANS)