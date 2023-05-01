The fuel companies have slashed the price of Commercial LPG cylinders with immediate effect on Monday bringing down the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder to ₹171.50, while the price of domestic LPG cylinders remains unchanged.

The retail sale price of a 19 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi will now cost ₹1,856.50, while in Mumbai it will cost ₹1,808 from the earlier ₹1,980. In Kolkata, the commercial LPG cylinder will cost ₹1,960.50 from the earlier ₹2,132.00. In Chennai, it will cost ₹2,021 from the earlier ₹2,192.

As compared to domestic LPG cylinders, the prices of commercial gas tend to fluctuate more often as the rate of commercial gas cylinders was cut by ₹92 on April 1.

In March, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were hiked by ₹350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by ₹50 per unit. In January, it was increased by ₹25.

In 2022, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders was hiked four times, and reduced three times.