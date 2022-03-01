Comedian and actor Russell Peters has tied the knot with ladylove, Ali Peters. The duo got married in February. He took to social media to share a touching video of his wedding. "I've been fortunate enough to find my person!," he said while sharing the video. Peters was once dating former adult star, Sunny Leone.

Russell's emotional post

"Can't believe it's already been a week! Last Sunday I had the privilege of marrying the most wonderful, beautiful, courageous, independent, smart, funny, caring... (the list goes on)Woman I've ever met... This is a place I never ever believed I deserved nor thought would ever happen but as the universe would have it... I've been fortunate enough to find my person! Mrs Ali Peters I thank you for coming into my life and making my world so much more secure and loving," he wrote in the post.

He went on to write, "they say you should marry your best friend and although I had never considered marrying Marlon I also never understood that statement until I met my wife... I love you baby and thank you for putting a smile on my face that will remain until the day I die... I love you my Madam Wife!!!

Russell and Sunny Leone

Many might be unaware that Russell Peters was once dating Sunny Leone. The two were friends and decided to take it to the next level. However, the two have often called it their "worst mistake". "I dated a comedian but it was like, for a hot second. It wasn't for a very long time.We messed it up. I mean, we were friends for years, why the hell would we start dating? It was the worst thing ever that we could have ever done and I am still mad to this day because we would be such good friends still," Sunny Leone said.