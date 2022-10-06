Barely a fortnight after the industry lost a gem – Raju Srivastava, another comedian – Parag Kansara has died of heart attack. The Great Indian Laughter Challenge participant Parag Kansara passed away after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest. Comedian Sunil Pal took to social media to share the news.

Sunil Pal breaks the news

Sunil Pal said in the video that the world of humour has faced another loss in the face of Parag Kansara. He added that they all used to laugh a lot with Parag. He went on to say that Parag passed away soon after Deepesh Bhan and Raju bhai. Sunil also wondered if the humour world has caught an evil eye as one by one, those who make others laugh, are passing away.

Parag Kansara's journey

Sunil Pal also recalled his golden days with Parag and spoke about the two of them worked together in Bombay to Goa and Bhawnao ko Samjho. He also revealed that they worked in thousands of shows together. An emotional Pal also added that he used to work odd jobs to manage his family's expenses.

Raju Srivastava's death

One of the most popular and earliest comedians of the Hindi entertainment circuit, Raju Srivastava passed away on September 21. The comedian had suffered a cardiac arrest while he was exercising. He fought a long battle in the hospital before he passed onto the other world. Sunil also asked God if there was dearth of comedians in his court that he is snatching comedians from this world.

He also urged God to save comedians and not take away those who make the world a better place by spreading laughter. Our condolences are with Parag Kansara's family.