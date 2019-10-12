Comedian Mallika Dua escaped a major accident that could have been fatal. She posted a few videos on Instagram, criticising Delhi police and CM Arvind Kejriwal for alleged apathy.

Apparently, a big stone struck the window of Mallika's car on the same side that she was sitting. While the window glass was completely shattered, the comedian remained unharmed as there was a net on the window. She further said that she did not let the car stop as she feared it was done by some miscreants.

Mallika first put a text and picture on Instagram story narrating the incident and also tagged Delhi Police and CM Arvind Kejriwal in the post. "Just happened to my car in Delhi near Panchsheel enclave. A loud thud and what seemed to be a big rock was flung at my window on the side I was sitting on and the window crashed into a billion pieces. The net on the window saved me from getting hurt but the rock. This is fu**ing scary. We didn't stop and kept driving because there are groups of people who do this stuff to make cars stop and then threaten the passengers. What the f*ck Delhi," she wrote on the post.

She then posted a few videos, further describing the incident. Mallika also shared a screenshot of a message from someone who narrated an incident of facing similar incident, and also stated that cops were drunk when approached to file complaint. Mallika slammed the Delhi Police on the basis of the message.

Watch the video below: