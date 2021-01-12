After facing brutal troll by fans of Sushant Singh Rajput online, comedian Daniel Fernandes issued an apology from his social media handle. He apologised for making fun of Sushant Singh Rajput, and corrected a factual error on Rhea Chakraborty's arrest.

Daniel in his stand up video poked fun at the 'Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput' movement, which had stirred the nation. He poked fun at the fact that many of his fans were more interested in fighting for justice of a dead actor than caring about the rise of COVID 19 cases in India. He cited the AIIMS medical report which had ruled out any possibilities of murder.

About Rhea Chakraborty, the actress who had been Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, he corrected his earlier version that she was acquitted. In his apology note, he said, "I said that Rhea has been acquitted of her charges. That is factually incorrect. She has been released on bail."

As a comedian, he said his intention is "to entertain you and make you laugh, but sometimes in that endeavour, it is possible that I might evoke an unfavourable response."

Here's the full text of his apology: