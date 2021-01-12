Spotted: Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik go house hunting in Mumbai Close
Stand-up comedian Daniel Fernandez has come under the scanner of the netizens for wrongly making jokes on the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In his comic act, he poked fun at the entire witch hunt which was faced by actress Rhea Chakraborty, later Deepika Padukone and how an entire nation became more concerned about the death of an actor over other national issues such as the rise of COVID 19 cases and fall of GDP in India.

In his act, he also stated that a film now has more chances of being a hit if the actor decides to kill himself. It was at this point, he also took sly jibes at superstar Akshay Kumar, who holds a Canadian passport. These insensitive comments did not go down well on the internet and the netizens have started condemning his act.

"The worst thing you could do as a stand-up comedian is making jokes on a tragedy. Dislike and mass report this video for making jokes on Sushant Singh Rajput death," said an user. 

"Reported #WhereIsJustice4SSR .Now if some mafia or some bigshot harms him or his family personally, then he will ask why he is not getting justice, why is noone speaking for him? He won't remember that he never spoke up for the most talented youth of India. #WhereIsJustice4SSR,"said another user after allegedly reporting his comments. 

Many of them also suspected that this might have been a paid move to ridicule the entire Justice for Sushant movement that has dominated the social media since the tragic death of the actor. 

In his act, Daniel stated the AIIMS medical report of Sushant Singh Rajput which had ruled out cases possibilities of him being murdered. However, his act had no mention of the recent statement made by the Bombay High Court, where they called the actor innocent and sober. 

Last year in an interview with Hindustan Times  Daniel had shared that he had been suffering from anxiety disorder.

