Comedy actor Allari Naresh has released the first look poster of his movie Naandhi featuring him completely nude. He also announced to unveil its first impact on June 30 and the poster has made everyone wait for it.

Allari Naresh has created a niche for himself with the kind of comedy movies he has done. Of late, he is facing tough time with back-to-back failures. Hence, he decided to change genre and do a different kind of films. Naandhi, which was launched at Ramanaidu Studios in January, is his first film in that direction. He had tweeted, "Turning it around....in #Naandhi - A New Beginning. #Naresh57."

The king of comedy has completed the shooting of Naandhi and recently started dubbing for the Vijay Kanakamedala-directed movie featuring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the female lead. Allari Naresh took to his Twitter account to release a new poster featuring him nude and revealed that its first impact will be released on June 30.

Allari Naresh tweeted, "On Tuesday, 30th June - you will all play witness to #Naandhi's first impact reveal. @SV2Ent @vijaykkrishna @varusarath @SatishVegesna @ChotaKPrasad @brahmakadali @SriCharanPakala @sidjay15 @abburiravi @priyadarshi_i @harishuthaman @killarilakshmi #Naresh57."

The fans of Allari Naresh were equally upset with a series of flops and they have been desperately waiting for him to get a big break with Naandhi. The latest poster has impressed them and evoked a lot of interest among them. Several of them replied to his tweet and express their excitement to watch its teaser.

