It has been a great Test match for Rohit Sharma, who has been promoted to open the innings. Rohit scored a brilliant century in the first innings and then got going even in the second innings. In the field, he even took the ball and delivered a maiden over to take the pressure off the main bowlers. Also, he has a rather dry wit, which often comes to the fore in press conferences, and when he is seen interacting with the players out in the ground.

Rohit asks Harbhajan to bowl

In once such incident during the ongoing Test in Vizag, Rohit was in a jovial mood and during a break, he was heard on the stump mic trying to speak with Harbhajan Singh, who was doing commentary duties, and inviting him to bowl on a pitch where the were rough marks emerging.

"Come in come in Bhajju paa come in. Bhajju paa aapke liye kaafi rough bann chukka hai, idhar aa jaiye thoda ball daaliye (A lot of rough has been created on the pitch, come and bowl for us)," he was heard during the break between overs.

Sounds like Rohit Sharma on stump mic talking to Harbhajan Singh ? This after Ashwin picked up his 5th wicket. Listen to the audio #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/muC5gp3i8B — Gav Joshi (@Gampa_cricket) October 4, 2019

Harbhajan was quick to respond to Rohit. In a tweet, he wrote:

"coming.. u bowled well too right on the target @ImRo45 ek ball mere style de bi karna next time"

It did not end there and Rohit then went on to imitate Harbhajan's routine before he actually hits his delivery stride. The right-hander was superb in the first innings in which he slammed 176 and when he spoke about how he enjoyed the new role.

"I think it suits my game, just wear the pads and bat. Waiting game, when I used to bat at five or six number, I won't say it didn't suit my batting. Your mind is fresh, we know we have to play the new ball. You know the bowlers who are bowling with the new ball do, so the game plan is easier for you. You know you have to face the new ball and these will be the fielders. At six, the ball is reversing, field placement is different and you need to keep all those things in mind. That game of wearing the pads and going in to bat suits my game," said Rohit.