England face Colombia in the final Round of 16 match of Fifa World Cup 2018 at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on Tuesday, July 3.

How to watch the match on TV and when does it start?

The much-anticipated encounter starts at 9 pm local time, 11:30 pm IST and 7 pm BST.

Sony Ten 2, Sony Six and Sony ESPN will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Sony Liv.

Can England break their knockout-round jinx in Russia?

England have not won a World Cup knockout match since they beat Ecuador in the 2006 edition of the tournament. Gareth Southgate's men will be under a lot of pressure as the unwanted record will be weighing on their minds as they face an in-form Colombia in Moscow.

Nonetheless, the English tactician is hopeful that his young team can break the jinx and progress further. The Three Lions had been tentative in the knockout stages but they have been refreshingly aggressive in the ongoing tournament, which is a positive sign according to the coach.

"It's been over 10 years since we won a knockout fixture. For this team, it's a brilliant opportunity to go beyond where more experienced teams have gone before. They're relishing that chance," Southgate had said on the eve of the match.

"We have to concentrate on our own football, playing in the style we have throughout the tournament, and playing with the same mentality. We have to show the resilience and the freedom we've played with up to this point.

"I want the players to continue to attack the tournament as we have. That shouldn't change in the knockout stage."

Harry Kane's imperious form big boost to England

Captain Harry Kane, who was rested for their 1-0 defeat to Belgium last Thursday, is leading the race for Golden Boot with five goals from two games. The Tottenham Hotspur striker's imperious form will come as a big boost.

Raheem Sterling will be hoping to step up in the crucial contest while the return of Dele Alli is a positive news for the perennial underachievers of the World Cup.

On the other hand, Colombia showed extraordinary fighting skills in the round-robin group stage as they made the progress despite losing their first outing against Japan.

James Rodriguez unlikely to start?

Jose Pekerman's side has the firepower to get past England today but they are fretting over injury concerns surrounding last edition's Golden Boot winner, James Rodriguez.

The Bayern Munich forward injured his calf muscle during Colombia's win over Senegal and missed practice on Saturday. If Rodriguez fails to recover in time, Sevilla forward Luis Muriel will replace him in the line-up.

Probable playing XIs: Colombia vs Japan

Colombia: David Ospina; Santiago Arias, Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina, Johan Mojica; Carlos Sanchez, Mateus Uribe; Juan Cuadrado, Juan Quintero, Luis Muriel; Falcao

England: Jordan PIckford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier; Dele Alli, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young; Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane

Global live stream and TV listings

UK: ITV, Live stream: The ITV Hub

US: Fox Sports, fubo TV; Live stream: Fox Sports GO

Argentina: TyC Sports, DIRECTV Sports; Live stream: DIRECTV Play

Australia: Optus Sport, SBS

Bangladesh: PTV Sports, Sony ESPN

Brazil: SporTV, Globo, Fox Sports 1 Brasil

France: TF1, beIN Sports 1; Live stream: beIN Sports Connect