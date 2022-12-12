Raveena Tandon's latest mirror selfie has got everyone talking. And we can't really blame them here. The actress shared a selfie after packing up her shoot early in the morning. And while Tandon looks messy and sleepy, her picture has made many skip a heartbeat. The diva seems to be ageing in reverse.

Raveena's post

"When you wake up after a 5 am pack up shoot. And realise that now Sunday is the day to clean up your weeks mess!," she wrote. Reacting to it, one user said, "Dayum!!! You look like a young college girl who overslept and missed her lectures!" Another one said, "Adorable."

Social media goes crazy

"Looking like a teenager," wrote a netizen. "Ageing like fine wine," wrote another netizen. "Wow! Can't believe you are not a teenager," commented a social media user. The Tip Tip Barsa Pani girl mader her OTT debut with Aranyak, where she played a cop. The show won her rave reviews and was the OTT debut one could have hoped for.

"I think it's a story which is led by some very strong female characters. And, you know, the kind of films that I have a record for choosing. The kind of films that are content-driven, for sure, but also have a certain voice or a message, as far as women empowerment is concerned. Aranyak is led by some strong women," she said in an interview.