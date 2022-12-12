KGF 2: Raveena Tandon upbeat, shares video of audience throwing coins at the screen Close
KGF 2: Raveena Tandon upbeat, shares video of audience throwing coins at the screen

Raveena Tandon's latest mirror selfie has got everyone talking. And we can't really blame them here. The actress shared a selfie after packing up her shoot early in the morning. And while Tandon looks messy and sleepy, her picture has made many skip a heartbeat. The diva seems to be ageing in reverse.

"When you wake up after a 5 am pack up shoot. And realise that now Sunday is the day to clean up your weeks mess!," she wrote. Reacting to it, one user said, "Dayum!!! You look like a young college girl who overslept and missed her lectures!" Another one said, "Adorable."

Social media goes crazy

"Looking like a teenager," wrote a netizen. "Ageing like fine wine," wrote another netizen. "Wow! Can't believe you are not a teenager," commented a social media user. The Tip Tip Barsa Pani girl mader her OTT debut with Aranyak, where she played a cop. The show won her rave reviews and was the OTT debut one could have hoped for.

"I think it's a story which is led by some very strong female characters. And, you know, the kind of films that I have a record for choosing. The kind of films that are content-driven, for sure, but also have a certain voice or a message, as far as women empowerment is concerned. Aranyak is led by some strong women," she said in an interview.

