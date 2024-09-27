After bringing Ed Sheeran on to The Great Indian Kapil Show, the team is reportedly hoping to bring in Coldplay as well. The Coldplay fever has gripped the nation and Kapil's show is not far behind either. Recently, Archana Puran Singh hinted at the possibility of bringing the band on to the show. Archana added that it would be exciting to host the team.

Coldplay as guests?

"Oh, I would love it if Coldplay would come on the show. It would be iconic. I am sure there will always be surprises that we will bring on our show. The Netflix team and our creative team is constantly working on what can be the next big thing that we can present on the show," Archana told News18. "If Netflix is with us, we can achieve anything," Kiku Sharda added.

Archana Puran Singh have been making news ever since she replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu on the show. From her dressing style, camaraderie with Kapil Sharma and the team to the famous laughter; Archana has spoken about all of it in detail. In one of the interviews, Singh had said how her laugh had reduced its value.

Archana revealed that sometimes when the jokes didn't land well, the makers used to think that if she laughed, the audience would also laugh at bad jokes. She added that this made her laughter seem fake and the integrity of her laughter took a beating.

Archana on fake laughs

"Earlier people used to say that I laughed at bad jokes asa well, I was not happy with it. What used to happen then is that if a particular joke didn't have the punch, they (the makers) thought that if we use Archana's laughter then woh punch utth jaayega (it'll make people laugh), but it didn't work that way, woh punch nahi utha, but main hi baith gayi. (I was criticised). People started to think, 'this woman is mad, she is laughing for nothing. The integrity of my laughter took the beating," Archana said.