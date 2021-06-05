The period between 1947 and 1991 is widely considered the era of the Cold War between the United States and Russia (then USSR). After the dissolution of the Societ Union, the US and Russia have cooperated with each other in space exploration programs. However, the current developments indicate that this cooperation could soon be dissolved, as Russia may soon withdraw from the International Space Station (ISS), as ROSCOSMOS, the Russian space agency is gearing up to operate an independent space station.

NASA chief expresses concerns

Russia and the United States have been working together in the International Space Station for the past two decades. And now, amid plans to operate an independent space station, Russia has also signaled its willingness to work closely with China in future space missions. NASA chief Bill Nelson is worried about the recent developments, and he believes that Russia pulling out of the International Space Station ''would not be good.'' The statement from the NASA chief clearly indicates that a space war with the United States, Russia, and China in the center stage could be imminent.

Recently, Russia and China had signed a memorandum of understanding with China to establish a joint lunar base. The move from Russia comes at a time when tensions between China and other world countries including the United States have escalated due to the mysteries surrounding the origin of the coronavirus pandemic.

Possibility of a future space race

While interacting with CNN Business, Nelson talked about the possibility of a future space race.

"If Russia starts just depending on China, then, I expect we would have a whole new race to the moon with China and Russia against the US. For decades, upwards now of 45 plus years, we've cooperated with Russians in space, and I want that cooperation to continue," said Nelson.

On Friday, Nelson had talked with Dmitry Rogozin, who has been leading ROSCOSMOS since 2018. However, there were no promises on Rogozin's end regarding how much longer it intends to remain a partner with the United States.