The Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Ravneet Singh Bhittu, recently announced that 399 cold chain projects have been approved under the Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure scheme, a component of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY). This information was provided in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha. The Cold Chain scheme, which was initiated in 2008, has seen significant progress over the years. As of October 31, 2024, 284 of the approved projects have been completed and have begun their commercial operations.

The scheme operates on a demand-driven basis, with proposals being invited from across the country, including difficult areas. The process of inviting proposals is done through the Ministry's website by floating Expression of Interests (EoIs). To ensure wider publicity, the information is also circulated through the Press Information Bureau and leading national and regional newspapers. The Cold Chain scheme is not limited to large corporations or organizations. It is open to individuals, including small farmers, as well as entities and organizations such as Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs), Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), firms, and companies.

Since its inception, the scheme has disbursed an amount of Rs. 2366.85 crore. The state-wise details of the grants-in-aid or subsidy disbursed so far to the project implementing agencies of the approved cold chain projects have been attached in the annexure.

The Cold Chain scheme is a part of the broader Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY), which was launched with the aim of supplementing agriculture, modernizing processing, and decreasing agricultural waste. The PMKSY is a comprehensive package that will result in the creation of modern infrastructure with efficient supply chain management from farm gate to retail outlet.

The implementation of the Cold Chain scheme is reminiscent of similar initiatives in the past. For instance, the Mega Food Park Scheme, another component of the PMKSY, aimed at providing a mechanism to link agricultural production to the market by bringing together farmers, processors, and retailers. The scheme has been successful in establishing a direct link between the farmers and the consumers, thereby ensuring better remuneration for the farmers and fresh products for the consumers.