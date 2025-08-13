Amitabh Bachchan is back to the small screen to host the 17th season of his popular reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. As Independence Day is nearing, the actor will be seen hosting members from the Indian defence forces who played a crucial role in safeguarding the country during the India-Pakistan tensions a few months back.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Commander Prerna Deosthalee are set to celebrate Independence Day 2025 on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 17.

The makers released a promo on Tuesday (August 12) showing the three officers in uniform, warmly welcomed by Amitabh Bachchan. The clip ends with him walking to the hot seat alongside Colonel Sofiya, Wing Commander Vyomika, and Commander Prerna.

Talking about Operation Sindoor, Col Sofiya Qureshi says, "Pakistan yeh karta chala aa raha hai. Toh jawab dena banta tha, sir. Isiliye Operation Sindoor ko plan kiya gaya. (Pakistan has been doing this for years; it was important to answer back, which is why Operation Sindoor was planned.)"

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said, "Raat ko ek baj kar paanch minute se lekar dedh baje tak, pachhis minute mein khel khatam kar diya. (At night, between 1:05 am to 1:30 am, in just 25 minutes, we ended their game.)"

Commander Prerna Deosthalee also added, "Targets were destroyed and koi bhi civilians ko koi harm nahi hua tha. (Targets were destroyed and no civilians were harmed.)" Sofiya then went on to say, "This is a new India, with a new mindset."

In the promo, Amitabh Bachchan was also seen chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai along with the audience as he welcomed the officers on the show.

As soon as the promo went viral, it sparked controversy, with netizens accusing the forces of being used for politics and questioning how such TV appearances are allowed after a military operation.

The official handle of Congress Kerela wrote, "Three officers of the Armed Forces will appear on Kaun Banega Crorepati, a private entertainment show, in full uniform, explaining to a Bollywood actor the planning of a military operation. In any serious nation with a professional military, this would be unthinkable. But this is the spectacle of New India under Narendra Modi. An absolute disgrace."

Another user wrote, "Women army officers in uniform in Kaun Banega crorepati!!! This is not possible unless given clearence from top levels of the govt !! Only a leader devoid of shame would exploit the military, an institution meant to remain above politics, for electoral gains. This spectacle represents a new low in cringeworthy displays. Anyone defending this must be utterly deranged. It's a vertical fall!"

"Have you ever seen anything like this after a military operation in any serious country? How is this even allowed for someone in service? The current regime is shamelessly using our forces for its petty politics and hyper-nationalism," another user said.

"Our Army was sacrosanct, above politics, beyond PR. Today, the Modi government parades serving soldiers on shows like KBC for image building. Even our Army has been made a political tool for Modi's PR. Our forces are to defend the nation, not a politician's brand," a user posted on X.

Operation Sindoor, a mission carried out in the early hours of May 7 targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

What the regulations say

Uniform use in social and cultural settings: Uniforms are generally discouraged in social venues such as restaurants and hotels or while shopping, except when attending official social functions such as those held in the Officers' Mess.

Headgear (caps) must not be worn inside such venues, including at social gatherings (explicitly listed alongside church services and formal meetings).

Uniforms may be worn at social events within the Officers' Mess, including dances or gatherings organised by the military.