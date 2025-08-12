Popular politician and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan is often called out for her short temper. Known for her dislike of paparazzi and selfies, she has on several occasions snapped at fans and photographers who have approached her for pictures.

On Tuesday, Jaya once again lost her cool—this time at a man who tried to take a selfie with her. A video of the incident has now gone viral, sparking mixed reactions on social media.

In the clip, the Samajwadi Party leader was at the Constitution Club of India in Delhi, engaged in conversation with other leaders. Suddenly, a man came close to her in an attempt to take a selfie. Caught off guard, Jaya momentarily appeared startled before pushing the man away. Visibly irritated, she said, "Kya kar rahe hain aap... what is this?"

#WATCH | Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan scolded a man and pushed him away, while he was trying to take a selfie with her. pic.twitter.com/UxIxwrXSM0 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2025

The incident has drawn criticism online, with netizens arguing that she could have handled the situation more politely instead of fuming. Some even took jibes at her family life, suggesting that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan must have been putting up with her behaviour for years, while a few expressed sympathy towards Aishwarya.

Netizens react strongly and oppose her harsh behaviour

A user said, "This is unacceptable behavior. She doesn't deserve to be there . When you don't earn something, you don't know the value of it."

Another wrote, "Why would anyone want to take selfie with her?.."

The third one mentioned, "She used to be my favourite actress long ago, but after seeing her behaviour in social media it's opposite now, how does the great Amitabh B live with her?"

This isn't the first time she has got angry, Jaya Bachchan recently sparked a row after she questioned Operation Sindoor's name and asked why it was named so when the Pahalgam terror attack "destroyed the sindoor" of so many women.

Jaya Bachchan was also upset when MPs from the ruling party interrupted her speech. "Either you speak or I will speak. When you speak, I don't interrupt. When a woman speaks, I never interrupt. So please mind your tongue," she said.