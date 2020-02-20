At least 20 were killed in a horrific bus accident in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore early on Thursday, February 20 morning. A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) collided with a container truck in Coimbatore, fatally wounding many passengers.

The accident

According to preliminary reports, the incident took place at around 3.15 am when the lorry, which was coming from the opposite direction, lost control while trying to overtake and rammed into the 48-seater bus.

Most of the deceased were from Kerala, including Thrissur, Palakkad and Ernakulam districts. The bus left Bengaluru at 8 pm on Wednesday and was supposed to reach Ernakulam at 7 am on Thursday.

Rescue operations are ongoing and transport minister AK Saseendran said injured passengers had been rushed to the hospital.

Expressing his condolence, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed Palakkad district collector to provide all assistance to the injured and make arrangements to bring the bodies of the deceased.

In a statement, the chief minister said they were coordinating with the Tamil Nadu government and taking all action possible.

Deputy Tehsildar of Avinashi said, "19 people, including 14 men and 5 women, died in the collision between a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus and a truck near Avinashi town of Tirupur district."