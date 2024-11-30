Of Coffee, cookies and apple pie: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra hosts Thanksgiving dinner with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie in London [Pics]

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra ensures she celebrates all the festivals with great zeal and enthusiasm, be it Diwali, Holi, Halloween to Christmas. Priyanka and Nick often respect and delve into each other's customs and traditions. Priyanka's social media is a treasure trove of pictures and videos from her shoot, candid vacation pictures with daughter Malti Marie and husband Nick, celebrating festivals and more.

On Thursday, the world celebrated Thanksgiving and so did the actor along with her family and friends. The actor took to her social media and shared pictures and videos from her family get-together. The actor celebrated Thanksgiving in London along with her husband and her daughter, Malti Marie.

Sharing a carousel post from her Thanksgiving dinner, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "So grateful for the life we're building together. With tremendous gratitude in my heart, I'd like to thank everyone who has been in my corner all these years. It's so important for a person to have champions and I'm very lucky to have always had that. May you all be surrounded by love and loved ones. Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating."

The dining area was lit up in colours of autumn, candles, and pumpkins, Priyanka's Thanksgiving dinner saw a classic pumpkin and apple pie. Her feast also included chunky chocolate chip cookies. Along with dinner, Priyanka's Thanksgiving table had personalized place cards.

Why is Thanksgiving celebrated?

Every year Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. This year was celebrated on November 28.

This festival comes after Halloween but before Christmas celebrations. This is the holiday when family and friends get together to celebrate, eat traditional food, and give thanks for all that they have.

Its origins are traced back to 1941, when Franklin D. Roosevelt, who was president at the time, popularised this practice to guarantee its uniformity and consistency. He suggested that Thanksgiving Day be observed on the third Thursday of November each year, but because of irregularities in the date, it was eventually changed to the fourth Thursday of November.

Thanksgiving is at the heart of America's spirit of gratitude — of finding light in times of both joy and strife. The Pilgrims celebrated the first Thanksgiving to honor a successful harvest, made possible by generosity and kindness. Native Americans who gathered for a historic harvest feast.

This custom has been carried down through the generations, contributing to cultural preservation and creating a feeling of connection. Many people use it as a time for introspection, meditation, and spiritual development.

Work Front

Priyanka is filming for Citadel season 2 and she will also appear in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She will also star in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers, where she plays a former female pirate protecting her family from her past in the 19th-century Caribbean.