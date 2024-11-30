'Awful, she looks uncomfortable': Mouni Roy goes bold in gold bodice, thigh-high slit skirt; gets trolled

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy is known for her sartorial choices and hourglass figure. The actor amps up the glam quotient on social media. Her Instagram is filled with photos from her events and mostly with her BFF Disha Patani. Recently, appearance Mouni Roy attended the GQ Men of the Year event., wherein the actor looked stunning in a bold outfit.

For the event, Mouni opted for a glittery, shiny thigh-high slit outfit gold skirt and metallic bodice. The gold strapless outfit accentuated her curves. To enhance her outfit, she opted for statement earrings and stiletto heels.

Netizens weren't impressed with Mouni's bold and risqué outfit.

A user commented, "Worst dress."

Another wrote, "She looks so uncomfortable in that."

The third one mentioned, "Awful outfit, she is too uncomfortable with her dress."

The next one mentioned, "Mouni used to look good earlier... I don't know why she's wearing such hopeless clothes."

Work Front

Mouni Roy began her career with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and rose to fame with her role in Naagin. She made her Bollywood debut in Gold alongside Akshay Kumar and has since appeared in notable projects like Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.

Recently, Mouni was seen in the web series Sultan of Delhi and the drama series Showtime. She also co-hosted the Indian adaptation of Temptation Island with Karan Kundrra, showcasing her versatility beyond acting.