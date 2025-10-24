Born and raised amid the turquoise waves and sandy stretches of Sri Lanka's southern coast, brothers Mahen Wijesekera and Chethaka Wijesekera fused early memories of beachfront life, fish markets at dawn, family gatherings on the sand, and the ocean's constant rhythm with a bold vision for hospitality. Mahen, educated at Trinity College, Kandy, and Royal College, Colombo, drew on eleven years in the industry and a keen operational savvy to co-create Zephyr Ceylon, a restaurant-bar that marries Sri Lankan coastal ingredients with pan-Asian creativity and a community-first ethos.

Chethaka's journey from investment banking to education to hospitality brought strategic discipline, a heart for mentorship, and a deep commitment to empowering rural talent. Together, they have transformed Zephyr Ceylon into one of Sri Lanka's most acclaimed coastal destinations, rooted in place, driven by people, and inspired by global hospitality trends.

Here, in this exclusive interview with International Business Times, they share how their personal journeys shaped Zephyr's birth, the challenges they navigated, and the values that continue to guide their evolution.

IBT: What inspired you both to launch Zephyr Ceylon, and how did your personal journeys lead you here?

Mahen: After completing my studies overseas, I returned to Sri Lanka, and during a casual evening with friends on the beach, I realized there was untapped potential in the south. The coast offered amazing ingredients and a lifestyle few were packaging into hospitality. That evening sparked the idea for Zephyr Ceylon: a beachside restaurant in Mirissa designed to highlight Sri Lankan produce through an Asian-fusion lens. I started by training a small group of local youth, and that became the foundation of what Zephyr would grow into. Over time the business faced national economic headwinds, which led us to relocate from Mirissa to Kamburugamuwa Beach in Matara.

Chethaka: My path was different; I was working in an Australian-based financial-services firm in Sri Lanka and then founded a children's after-school center. When the pandemic struck, I decided to join Mahen in refocusing Zephyr Ceylon. Together we've kept the vision alive: celebrating Sri Lankan flavors, empowering local communities, and capturing the coastal spirit that first inspired us.

Q: How did your childhood connection to Sri Lanka's southern coast inform Zephyr's identity and ethos?

Wijesekera brothers: Having been born and raised on the southern coast, in Matara, with beaches, fishing communities, and sea salt in the air, those early experiences shaped our values. Our parents took us to seafood stalls, to marketplaces, and to the tides. That upbringing instilled respect for the region's produce, its people, and its rhythms. That connection continues to influence everything we do at Zephyr, from menu flavor profiles to how we support our local community.

Q: What were the early obstacles you faced in establishing Zephyr as a coastal destination, and how did you overcome them?

Mahen: Launching a new hospitality brand on the coast meant entering a competitive scene with limited recognition. It was difficult to build trust, to attract staff who had little prior experience, and to manage through economic instability in the region. We chose to train our team from scratch, invest in their personal growth, and build strong ties within the community.

Chethaka: The pandemic was another major hurdle; tourism slowed, and supply chains were strained. But by staying true to our values and adapting, we were able to come through stronger. The familial culture we built among our team helped us stay resilient and aligned.

Q: How do you balance honoring Sri Lankan culinary traditions while staying attuned to evolving global F&B trends?

Mahen: I lead the kitchen with a focus on Sri Lankan ingredients, but reinterpret them with awareness of global diners. We want our guests to experience something rooted and yet accessible internationally.

Chethaka: On the bar side, we source seasonal local fruits, employ age-old preservation techniques (for example, jackfruit coated in clay to extend shelf life), and pair them with cocktail formats familiar to global guests. Sustainability, ethical sourcing, and local partnerships are built into our strategy. Both of us travel, bring back insights, and invest in our team's training abroad; that global exposure keeps us fresh, while the coastal identity keeps us grounded.

Q: Can you share a defining moment when you realized Zephyr had matured into a respected brand in Sri Lanka's hospitality landscape?

Chethaka: It's hard to pin one moment, but when guests return years later asking for a dish they had six or seven years ago and are surprised to find it still on the menu, that hits home. Some even wear our merchandise, which is humbling.

Mahen: Hospitality is tough, and many don't survive. For us, Zephyr has always been like a child we nurture. Seeing it thrive while staying true to our values and delivering consistent, memorable experiences—that's when we know we've arrived.

Q: How do you approach mentoring and empowering your team, especially those from rural backgrounds, so they grow within the business?

Chethaka: Many of our team come from rural areas and join us seeking opportunity. Our role is to help them discover personal and professional goals and grow alongside us. We meet their families, attend local events, and support their development.

Mahen: Staff mobility is high in this industry, but we've been fortunate to build a team that believes in our vision. Investing in their well-being, their training, and their community makes our growth sustainable.

Q: What future plans or expansions are you most excited about for Zephyr, whether in cuisine, new properties, or experiential programming?

Both: We're working on a sister concept in the surfing town of Weligama, a venue still under wraps but which will pay homage to traditional Sri Lankan cooking reimagined. Beyond that, we harbour a long-term vision to take Zephyr global. It's a slow, deliberate process, but one we're passionately committed to.

Q: If a traveler visits Zephyr for the first time, what is the signature experience or journey you hope they leave with?

Mahen: We'd like them to call their loved ones each night and share their stories, but seriously, our goal is that guests discover Sri Lanka beyond the beaches: the ingredients, the people, the culture.