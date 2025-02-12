CM Yogi monitors arrangements at Maha Kumbh as devotees gather for Maghi Purnima

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been personally monitoring the arrangements for the Maha Kumbh during Maghi Purnima since early Wednesday morning, as a massive crowd gathered to take a holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj.

CM Yogi has been overseeing the event from the war room since 4 a.m. at his official residence in Lucknow, alongside DGP Prashant Kumar and Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad.

DIG Prayagraj, Vaibhav Krishna, confirmed that the crowd was being efficiently managed, with bathing proceeding peacefully across all ghats. Strict traffic diversions and disciplined crowd control measures are in place.

A grand spectacle unfolded as flower petals were showered (Pushpa Varsha) upon devotees and ascetics performing the holy dip in the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

Earlier in the day CM Yogi extended his greetings on social media X, praying for the well-being, prosperity, and fortune of all devotees.

"Hearty congratulations to all the devotees and residents of the state on the holy bathing festival Magh Purnima! Heartiest greetings to all the revered saints, religious leaders, Kalpvasis and devotees who have come for holy bath in the sacred Triveni in Maha Kumbh-2025, Prayagraj today! May everyone's life be filled with happiness, prosperity and good fortune by the grace of Lord Shri Hari. May Mother Ganga, Mother Yamuna and Mother Saraswati fulfil everyone's wishes, this is my wish," CM Yogi wrote in a post.

To ensure security, paramilitary forces have been deployed at key locations, preventing overcrowding at the main ghats and directing pilgrims to other bathing areas.

The state government has implemented extensive safety and healthcare measures, with hospitals across the city and region on high alert. Surveillance is being conducted via land, water, and air. A total of 133 ambulances, including seven river ambulances and one air ambulance, have been stationed for emergencies.

Each sector of the Kumbh Mela area is equipped with advanced medical facilities to handle any situation.

With seamless arrangements and deep devotion, Maghi Purnima at Maha Kumbh 2025 has become a grand and spiritually uplifting celebration.

(With inputs from IANS)