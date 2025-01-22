CM Yogi, his ministers take holy dip at Triveni Sangam

Maha Kumbh festivities in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj saw a flurry of action on Wednesday as Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath along with his entire cabinet took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, a deeply religious ritual widely believed to wash away all the sins.

He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak along with all 54 ministers including the cabinet and state ministers.

As the Yogi Cabinet boarded a motorboat to reach the ghat, the TV cameras followed them closely to capture the "historic" moment.

CM Yogi was also seen feeding the migratory birds while on the way to the Ganga ghat.

Before the dip of faith, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet met under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister at the Triveni complex in Prayagraj and took significant decisions for enhancing the infrastructure of the pilgrimage city.

"Important decisions have been taken in the meeting for the progress and public welfare of the state," said the Chief Minister's office in a post on social media platform X.

The cabinet meet was earlier planned at the Mela Authority Auditorium but concerns over VIP security disrupting pilgrims' movement led to the shift in venue.

After the meeting, the ministers travelled to the Sangam by motorboats. The Chief Minister and cabinet members performed the worship rituals and took holy dip in the Sangam.

Notably, this is the second time after Kumbh 2019 that a historic meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet was held in Sangam city. In 2019 also, during the Kumbh Mela, CM Yogi took a ceremonial dip along with his ministers, Akhada Parishad President Narendra Giri, and other saints.

(With inputs from IANS)