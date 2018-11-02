Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked District Magistrates and police chiefs to ensure Diwali passes off peacefully without any untoward incident, an official said on Friday.

The District Magistrate of Faizabad has been asked to ensure the temple town of Ayodhya was clean for the 'Choti Diwali' when 'deepotsav' is held on the banks of river Saryu.

Adityanath held a video conference session with the officials late on Thursday.

He was expected to lead the devotees in lighting up lakhs of lamps on the ghats of Saryu river and has ordered the police to manage patrolling on foot.

The Power and Water departments must ensure uninterrupted supply during the festival of lights, he said.

The Fire Department, community health centres (CHCs), primary health centres (PHCs) and district hospitals have been asked to be on stand-by for any eventuality.