Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to distribute appointment letters to 1,14,138 special teachers on Wednesday at an event at Patna's Convention Hall.

Prominent leaders will attend the programs, including Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Education Minister Sunil Kumar, Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, and Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav.

As part of the program, the Chief Minister will hand over appointment letters to 200 teachers at the Convention Hall.

Meanwhile, the remaining teachers across Bihar will receive their appointment letters from district-level officers.

According to Education Minister Sunil Kumar, these appointees will officially become special teachers and will hold the status of state employees.

This initiative marks a significant step in strengthening the state's education system and underscores the Bihar government's commitment to improving employment opportunities and the quality of education in the state.

Among the 1,14,138 special teachers, there are 98,349 primary teachers, 12,524 secondary teachers, and 3,265 higher secondary teachers.

Meanwhile, the government's policy on the transfer of teachers has been temporarily halted. This decision follows a directive from the Patna High Court, which required the government to clarify its position.

Consequently, Education Minister Sunil Kumar announced that transfers would only be processed after the completion of five phases of the competency examination. This change aligns with the court's instructions and aims to streamline the teacher management process.

Currently, there are about 3.85 lakh teachers employed across primary to higher secondary schools in Bihar. Of these, 1.87 lakh teachers have passed the competency test.

The 1.14 lakh teachers receiving appointment letters on Wednesday have already undergone document verification. The remaining eligible teachers will receive their letters once their verification is complete.

The halted transfer process had been initiated earlier, with teachers who passed the competency test being asked to submit online forms. However, after the court's intervention, the government decided to postpone the initiative until further notice.

