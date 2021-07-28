Within hours after massive destructions in Kargil district of Ladakh and Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, a cloudburst occurred near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas on Wednesday, but there was no loss of life in the incident.

Reports said that the incident took place in the afternoon, leading to shooting stones which caused damage to some tents. However, there was no loss of life in the incident and the cloudburst has not caused any damage to the holy cave.

Official sources said that two teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are already deployed at the holy cave while an additional team has been deputed from the Ganderbal district.

Home Minister speaks to Lt Governor

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha over cloudburst near Amarnath cave. "NDRF teams are being sent there for relief operations and an accurate assessment of the situation," Home Minister tweeted.

Centre assures adequate support to face challenges of natural calamity

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that he spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the situation prevailing due to cloudburst in Kishtwar and that he was assured continuous support from the Central government.

"Spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and discussed situation prevailing due to cloudburst in Kishtwar. Home Minister has assured continuous support from Central Government. The entire nation stands in solidarity with all those affected by unfortunate natural calamity," Sinha said in a tweet.

He said, "district administration, Police and SDRF team are at Honjar village". "An SDRF team is waiting to be airlifted at Jammu while, two SDRF teams are on stand-by. An NDRF team from Punjab has been rushed for rescue and relief operation," he said in another tweet.

Army join rescue operations in Kishtwar

On a request from civil administration, two columns of the Indian Army were launched to assist the civil administration in carrying out rescue operations for civilians of village Honzar, in district Kishtwar. The village was caught in a flash flood due to a cloudburst, which led to the sudden rise in water levels in Malu and Nath nullahs.

Indian Army responded to the situation quickly and launched two columns for the rescue operations.

"The Indian Army has also made provision for meals for 100 persons and provided rations. The weather conditions over the village continue to remain adverse, thereby increasing the difficulty in rescue operations. However, rescue and relief efforts are still underway,", PRO Defence, Lt Col Devender Anand said.

Rs 5 Lakh each for victims of Kishtwar cloudburst

The government of J&K on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic cloudburst in Kishtwar. The grievously injured would be given Rs 50,000 each and Rs 12,700 under SDRF shall also be disbursed, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha informed on his official Twitter handle.

