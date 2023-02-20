BJP Rajya Sabha member and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb sustained minor injuries when his car rammed into a stationary car on the GT Road in Haryana's Panipat on Monday, police said.

He was travelling from Delhi to Chandigarh for a meeting as BJP in-charge in Haryana.

The cause of the accident is not known, but media reports said a speeding truck hit Deb's car. Passersby rescued him and his driver from the badly damaged vehicle.

Deb, who sustained minor injuries, was taken to a nearby hospital.

"A car was parked on the GT road after its tyre got punctured. Deb's vehicle rammed into it," a police officer said.

(With inputs from IANS)