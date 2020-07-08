In a big development in Kanpur encounter case, Amar Dubey, the key aide of terrorist Vikas Dubey was gunned down by the Special Task Force (STF) in an encounter in Maudaha on Wednesday morning, July 8 at Moudaha in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district.

Amar, who was involved in Kanpur encounter killed dead eight police personnel on Friday last, figured prominently in the list of wanted persons released by the Kanpur police.

How was Amar Dubey gunned down?

The police team had received a tip-off about Amar's presence in the district and when they tried to close in on him, the criminal opened fire on them, He was killed in retaliatory firing around 6.30.a.m, according to STF sources. The close of aide of Vikas Dubey was heading to one of his relatives at the time.

An STF official said, "We asked him to surrender but he opened fire at us and was killed when we returned the fire."

Amar Dubey, who was previously hiding in a hotel in Faridabad, tried moving out due to police pressure there and the police also had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 after the Kanpur massacre.