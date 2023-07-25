Amitabh Bachchan, even at the age of 80, remains to be the busiest and most active actor of Indian cinema. He continues to take up various roles and had multiple films in the pipeline. His dedication to his craft and passion for acting has been evident throughout his career.

Amitabh Bachchan's ability to consistently deliver powerful performances and his versatile acting skills have made him a sought-after actor, even in his later years. His dedication to his work, professionalism, and commitment to the craft of acting have earned him immense respect and admiration from the industry and his fans.

Ganapath - Touted to be a Bollywood dystopian action movie directed by Vikas Bahl, Amitabh Bachchan is playing a key role in this movie Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon is playing the lead roles.

Kalki 2898 AD - Widely known as 'Project K' starring Prabhas under the direction of Nag Ashwin, Amitabh Bachchan is playing a crucial role in the film and his look in the recently released teaser of the film also impressed the fans.

Section 84 - Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, Amitabh Bachchan is playing the lead role in this movie along with Diana Penty and Nimrat Kaur. The recently released trailer of the film also impressed the files

R Balki's Next - R Balki who previously worked with Amitabh Bachchan for 'Cheeni Kam', 'Paa' and 'Shamitabh' movies is all set to come up with yet another film. As the duo share a strong professional equation, the expectations are high in this film as well.

Hasmukh Pighal Gaya - Hasmukh Pighal Gaya is a Bollywood film directed by Sejal Shah. However, the movie faced several production issues and delays. As of my last update, it had not been released, and there were no recent updates on its status.

Shoebite - Shoebite is a Bollywood film directed by Shoojit Sircar, starring Amitabh Bachchan. Despite being completed, the film faced legal issues and was embroiled in controversies regarding its release. As of my last update, Shoebite had not received a theatrical release.

Aankhen 2 - Aankhen 2 is a sequel to the 2002 film Aankhen. The film's development had been announced, and there were plans for a star-studded cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, and others. However, there were production delays, and as of my last update, the film had not been released, and there were no recent updates on its status.

The Legend of Kunal - The Legend of Kunal is a historical drama film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, which was supposed to be a prequel to his earlier film Rang De Basanti. However, due to creative differences and financial issues, the project was shelved, and there were no recent updates on its revival.

Buddham Saranam Gacchami - Buddham Saranam Gacchami is an upcoming Bollywood film directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan. The movie is a biopic on the life of Buddha. As of my last update, the film was in development, but there were no official release dates announced.