Artifact, the cutting-edge news application crafted by Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, has unveiled an impressive new feature designed to empower users in their quest to combat clickbait articles.

Within the application, users now possess the ability to flag suspicious articles as clickbait, pinpointing them as potential sources of misleading or sensationalized content. This intuitive feature can be accessed through the three-dot menu within an article or by employing a long-press gesture on articles showcased in their personalized feed.

In a recent blog post, Artifact elaborated on the significance of this new addition, stating, "You can now flag articles as clickbait from the 'a' menu when reading an article or from a long-press when in Feed. We will utilize your flag as a vital signal in our ranking algorithm, enabling us to prioritize informative and valuable articles for the community, while diminishing the prominence of misleading ones."

In conjunction with the introduction of the "Mark as clickbait" feature, Artifact has also unveiled a suite of other impressive functionalities. Notably, users can now react to articles by incorporating an expressive emoji reaction, effectively conveying their sentiments regarding a particular piece.

This can be achieved by just tapping the heart icon located at the bottom of an article or by employing a long-press gesture on an article from the feed.

Moreover, Artifact has introduced the innovative capability to share articles as visually appealing images, granting users the means to rapidly provide their friends with a comprehensive overview of an article's content.

By selecting the share arrow and opting for the "Share as Image" feature, users can effortlessly disseminate a captivating visual representation of an article. Additionally, direct sharing to Instagram Stories and the option to share excerpts from articles by selecting specific text and utilizing the accompanying arrow icon are also seamlessly integrated into the application.

While the share article as an image feature will initially be accessible to Android users this week, Artifact remains dedicated to enhancing the user experience across all platforms, reaffirming their commitment to delivering cutting-edge features that foster a well-informed and engaging community.