After facing severe criticism for "renaming" Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) as "Shri Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences" in its official document, the National Health Mission made it clear that "it was a clerical error".

"I apologize for the misinformed comment earlier. The erroneous document has been taken down. There was a clerical error at the Ministry's end that entailed the wrong full form in the ppt. Request everyone to please do not assume any unjustified notions", Managing Director of the National Health Mission, Yasin M Choudhary tweeted after netizens evoked strong reactions on this issue.

Quoting Additional Chief Secretary Health and Medical Education Vivek Bhardwaj a local news agency said that there was no such proposal before the government and there was a typographical error in the presentation of 2018.

"Please check the facts. It's a presentation of 2018 where a typographical error had been made. No such proposal," the news agency quoted Bhardwaj.

Netizens aghast over "renaming" SKIMS

As a picture, in which SKIMS was mentioned as "Shri Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences", has gone viral on social media, netizens reacted strongly to designs of the government to rename the prestigious health institute of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Is it a mistake or a deliberate attempt to create an unnecessary controversy?", Narindra Happa tweeted.

"This seems to be a malicious attempt as there are alphabetical errors in the screenshot. Could be an unauthorized posting as well. Have been plenty of examples in recent times by disgruntled social media/web page operators", another netizen Suraj Raj observed.

"Boycott @NHMJK5. Employees of J&K should give voluntarily resignations. People should boycott to visit doctors appointed under NHM. Make this scheme a failure in JK", Aasifa Khan tweeted.

"Don't worry. They have taken a pledge to destroy the entire India. It is now the people of India to decide whether what they want them to do", Santosh Kashmiri tweeted.